Samsung appears to have dropped ‘Z’ branding from Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 in parts of Europe

Samsung’s foldable lineup picked up the “Galaxy Z” brand alongside the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020, and that’s continued on to all foldables released since. Now, though, it appears Samsung is backing away from the “Galaxy Z” name in parts of Europe, possibly as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been updated on Samsung’s website in select countries in Europe to “Galaxy Fold 3” and “Galaxy Flip 3.” Regions where the change is visible include Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The change appears to be fully intentional, as not only text references to the Fold and Flip have changed, but also graphic assests.

Ishan Agarwal was among the first to spot the change and adds that Samsung is also printing new retail packaging for both foldables as well.

Why the change? As Agarwal points out, it may be related to the ongoing war sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Armed Forces have had a “Z” symbol on military vehicles and tanks, and it’s been reported that state-owned RT in Russia is selling apparel with the symbol in support of the conflict. The countries where the “Galaxy Z” branding has been dropped lines up with this closely as well since Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia share borders with Russia. Samsung previously stopped all sales of its products in Russia.

We’ve reached out to Samsung for comment on the branding change and if it would apply worldwide, but the company was not immediately available for comment. We’ll update this article if Samsung offers official word on the change.

More on Samsung Foldables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: