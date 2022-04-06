Deals: Lenovo Smart Clock 2 from $50, Govee Assistant gear, more

All of today’s best deals include $20 discounts on Lenovo Smart Clock 2 models. That’s on top of Govee’s Hexa Smart RGBIC Light Panels at $150 and Amazfit’s GTR 2e for $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 see $20 discounts starting at $50

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $70. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, matches the second-best price of the year, and comes within $5 of the 2022 low set in February. The standard version is also $20 off and sitting at $50.

Lenovo’s new second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find the bundled charging dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Govee’s Hexa Smart RGBIC Light Panels on sale

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Glide Hexa Wi-Fi RGBIC Light Panels for $150. This is a 25% discount from its normal going rate of $200, beats our last mention by $7.50, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re working on overhauling your office or gaming setup this spring, then Govee’s Hexa panels are perfect for your space.

Designed to take on Nanoleaf’s Hexagon Panels, these lights deliver a soft illumination in just about any color that you can come up with. On top of that, RGBIC technology allows each panel to show multiple colors at once with a smooth gradient. The panels also tie into both Alexa and Assistant for voice-controlled colors, brightness, and effects. Keep reading for more.

Amazfit’s GTR 2e features 24 days of battery life at $100

Amazon is currently offering the Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch for $100. Normally listed for $140, this 29% discount marks the new 2022 low price we’ve seen so far.

With Amazon Alexa built-in, you can set timers, create shopping lists, and more. The battery is said to last 24 days and integrated GPS can track your running routes for accurate distance tracking. 90 sport modes ranging from swimming to running allow you to easily track any workout. Along with measuring your heart rate, the GTR 2e can also monitor your blood oxygen.

