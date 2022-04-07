Google rolls out Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 for Pixel

Following the launch of the April security patch to stable Pixel users, Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 is now available.

Coming four weeks after the unexpected first beta, Android 12 QPR3 will launch to the public in June as the next quarterly Feature Drop and reflects increased testing on Google’s part. It comes as Android 13 is expected to enter the Beta Program this month.

At the onset, Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 brings the April security patch rolled out on Monday for other Pixel owners. Resolved issues include:

Fixed issues that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. (Issue #224716473)

Fixed an issue that caused the bottom of the Google Maps UI to be cut off at the bottom of the screen on some devices. (Issue #223688137)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Google Messages app to fail to send a message that was sourced by scanning a QR code.

Fixed an issue that caused the Google Phone app to crash after using the back gesture while searching.

Google has identified the following problems in Beta 2:

In some cases, the Google Camera app icon in a device’s personal profile erroneously displays a work profile indicator.

When launching the NHS COVID-19 app, a keystore issue can cause the app to crash.

Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 is available for the Pixel 4/XL, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro as the Pixel 3a/XL will get its final guaranteed update in May.

Those enrolled in the Android 12 Beta Program will be updated to QPR3 Beta 2 via an OTA. It comes in at 2.03GB on the Pixel 6 Pro and became available shortly after launch. (In theory, Beta 1 users who want to go back to stable should first sideload the April security patch before opting-out from google.com/android/beta to avoid a full device wipe.)

Besides the Android Beta Program, factory and OTA images are available below for flashing/sideloading:

