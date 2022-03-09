Google releases Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 to start previewing June’s Pixel Feature Drop

Following the launch of Android 12L on Monday, Google today announced Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 as part of a new, more frequent Beta Program to preview the next Feature Drop — which coincides with Quarterly Platform Releases — expected in June.

Today, the Android 12 beta continues with the next round of updates for our June feature drop starting with Beta 1. These are known as Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs) and delivered to Google Pixel devices as part of Feature Drops.

Google says Beta 1 (S3B1.220218.004) with the March 2022 security patch includes “improvements to functionality and user experience as well as the latest bug fixes, optimizations.” Developers should be aware that:

Although these updates do not include app-impacting API changes, we provide images of the latest QPR beta builds so you can test your app with these builds as needed.

Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 is available for the Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro. Since this version will launch in June, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will presumably not get that final release as its guaranteed update period ends in May.

Note: Pixel 3a/XL beta users will receive a final update to the official public March release SP2A.220305.012 instead.

Those already enrolled in the Android 12L Beta Program will be updated to QPR3 Beta 1 via an OTA, which comes in at 180MB on the Pixel 6 Pro. This explains why beta users have not received the stable version of Android 12L. Meanwhile, people enrolled in the Beta Program that sideloaded 13 Developer Preview 1 are getting prompted to install today’s beta.

Besides the Android Beta Program, factory and OTA images are available below for flashing/sideloading:

