Opting out of Android Beta Program today wipes your Pixel as bug serves 12 QPR3 OTA on 13 DP1

Google surprisingly rolled out Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 today, and it should be a straightforward upgrade for most users. However, those who want to opt out of the Beta Program will have to wipe their phones, and a bug is affecting Android 13 Developer Preview 1 devices.

The existence of Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 explains why phones enrolled in the Beta Program did not see Android 12L on Monday with the public launch. Historically, final releases are accompanied by Beta Program devices seeing a small OTA to the stable version.

Users on Android 12L Beta 3 are now expected to upgrade to QPR3 Beta 1. It’s a beta-quality release, so the experience should not be too different. However, those that no longer want to be on the beta have to opt out their devices from google.com/android/beta#devices.

Google confirmed to us that after opting out, “all user data on the device will be wiped.” There is no “window of opportunity to unenroll without wiping your device” like there was following the public launch of Android 12 in October but before the 12L Beta started in December. This is unfortunate for users that wanted to drop out after 12L.

Meanwhile, devices that manually sideloaded Android 13 Developer Preview 1 and are enrolled in the Beta Program were prompted this afternoon to install 12 QPR3 Beta 1 from the System update page. Google confirmed to us that this is a bug and not an intended behavior. A fix is being worked on.

To reiterate, users should not install Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1 on top of 13 DP1.

