Stadia Changelog: World War Z arrives, Crayta debuts ‘Curse Galleons’ season

Google added one new game to Stadia this week with the debut of World War Z, but it wasn’t the only news on the platform.

New games on Stadia

As mentioned, the only new title added to Google Stadia this week was World War Z: Aftermath. The game usually costs $40, but is available through Stadia Pro at no cost. There’s also a 60-minute free trial available.

World War Z: Aftermath on Stadia is the ultimate co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film, and the next evolution of the original hit World War Z that has now captivated over 15 million players. Join up to three friends or play on your own with AI teammates against hordes of ravenous zombies in intense story episodes across new zombie-ravaged locations around the world.

As of this week, Google has added 17 new games to the platform during this calendar year. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promises at least 100 new games during 2022.

Games coming to Stadia

Following a previous teaser, the crowdfunded game Projekt Z has surpassed its goal of adding support for Google Stadia. Further, the game will also support cross-play between Stadia and Steam, per the developer’s Twitter account. That’s in contrast to World War Z, which lacks cross-play on Stadia at launch.

We are planning to add Cross-Play between Steam and Stadia players on DayOne :) — Projekt Z (@ProjektZgame) April 6, 2022

Updates

Crayta ‘Cursed Galleons’ season

The creation-focused game Crayta has announced a new season themed for pirates. The “Curse Galleons” update is said to be the biggest yet, and is available now.

Super Animal Royale Season 3

Free-to-play Battle Royale Super Animal Royale has launched its third season this week, with new modes, expansion content, and events. The update is available now.

New demos on Stadia

This week saw the debut of three new demos on Google Stadia, including World War Z: Aftermath at 60 minutes, Super Animal Royale at 60 minutes, and Humankind at 120 minutes. You don’t need a Stadia account to try any of these demos.

