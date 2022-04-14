Deals: Samsung Wireless Charger Trio hits $62, Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router $119, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s official Wireless Charger Trio at $62. That’s alongside the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router at $119 and an ongoing Chromecast with Google TV price cut. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s official Wireless Charger Trio sees rare discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $62. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount of the year at 32% off. Marking the best since January, this is also quite the rare price cut as of late.

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot for topping off one of its wearables. So whether you have one of the new Galaxy S22 devices or want to streamline an existing setup, this is a great option for those in the Samsung ecosystem. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router with Assistant hits $119

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router for $119. Normally fetching $169, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $50 off and also beats our previous mention by $10.

Delivering a more affordable entry point into the Google Wi-Fi ecosystem than one of the larger packages (also on sale), this single Nest mesh router can dish out upwards of up to 2,200 square feet of coverage. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the router doubles as an Assistant speaker for commanding smart home gear or querying the Google voice assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Chromecast with Google TV sees 20% price cut

Several retailers are now offering the Google Chromecast with Google TV for $40, including Adorama, Best Buy, and Walmart. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside the second-best price to date at within $1 of the holiday discount over 2 months ago.

Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback of all your favorite content, be it from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review.

