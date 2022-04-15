Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 $300 off, second-best Galaxy Tab S8+ price, more

All of this weekend’s best deals kick off with a notable Galaxy foldable discount by way of Samsung’s Z Fold 3 at $300 off. That’s alongside the second-best price on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ and Anker’s PowerExtend strip for $15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable just became more affordable

Following up the ongoing best price of the year on Galaxy Z Flip 3, the savings on Samsung’s latest foldables are now carrying over to the brand’s flagship handset. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now score the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB for $1,500. Down from $1,800, today’s offer lands at one of the best prices of the year and comes within $50 of our previous one-day only mention. The 512GB version is also on sale and sitting at $1,600, down from the usual $1,900 price tag. In either case, you’re looking at a bundled $100 credit towards the Galaxy Buds 2, making this the best value we’ve seen to date for those who want to complete their push into the Samsung ecosystem.

Delivering Samsung’s latest flagship folding smartphone, the recent folding device arrives with a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside and a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Given we are talking about the highest-end smartphone in Samsung’s lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rocks a Snapdragon 888 which is supplemented by 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a three-sensor camera around the back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look, as well.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ drops to second-best price

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Android Tablet for $834. Normally fetching $900, this is only the second discount we’ve seen, is the first since launch promotions back in March, and $66 off the usual $900 price tag.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab just launched last month as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage.

Charge your phone and laptop with Anker’s PowerExtend strip for $15

The official Anker storefront on Amazon is offering its PowerExtend USB six-Outlet Pod for $15. Normally listed for $26, this 42% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this power strip. Power up to nine devices at once using the six outlets and three USB ports.

The low-profile wall plug is designed to stay out of the way while the six-foot power cord is flexible to allow for versatile mounting. Protect your devices with this power strip as well with its built-in 900-joule surge protection. The strip can also support voltages between 110 and 240 volts for worldwide usage.

