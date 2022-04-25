Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22+/Ultra $200 off, Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch $229, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series smartphones at $200 off. That’s alongside Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch at $229 and the Assistant-enabled Kasa Motion Dimmer Switch for $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22+/Ultra

Amazon is now kicking off the week by discounting all three of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 series Android smartphones. Leading the way is the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $1,000. While you’d normally pay $1,200, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $200 off. This is only the third discount overall and $100 below our previous mention.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets right here.

Fossil’s latest Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch packs an always-on display

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS Touchscreen Smartwatch for $229. Available in a variety of styles with everything from sporty silicone bands to leather or metal link straps, these are all down from the usual $299 price tag and matching the best price of the year. Saving you $70, this is also the lowest in two months.

Powered by the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, the latest addition to the Fossil fitness family runs Wear OS with drastically improved battery life than its predecessor. There’s a stainless steel case that surrounds the always-on 1.2-inch touchscreen display, with a robust assortment of exercise tracking capacities rounding out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage, and then head below for more.

Score TP-Link’s Assistant-enabled Kasa Motion Dimmer Switch

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Dimmer Switch for $30. Marking only the second discount to date, this is down from the usual $40 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention.

Arriving with some novel functionality that allows this in-wall accessory to stand out from the competition, TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Switch packs a built-in motion sensor for automatically turning the lights on and off. That’s alongside all of the usual smart switch features like Alexa and Assistant support, app control, and automation capabilities. Our announcement coverage from last year offers some additional insights, too.

