Android 12 May security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

The Android 12 May security patch is rolling out to the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro today. This should be the last update for 2019’s budget phones.

There are 14 security issues resolved in the Android 12 May patch dated 2022-05-01 and 23 for 2022-05-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

Dirty Pipe (CVE-2022-0847) is listed (under the later patch level) on this month’s Android Security Bulletin, and should be coming next month to the Pixel 6/Pro with the QPR3 update. Meanwhile, Google warns how “there are indications that CVE-2021-22600 may be under limited, targeted exploitation.” The kernel component issue is addressed in the 2022-05-05 security patch level.

May brings what should be the Pixel 3a and 3a XL’s last update. The devices already aren’t eligible for Android 13 Beta.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 11 security fixes:

