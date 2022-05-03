FIFA 22 cross-play test coming to Stadia, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5

EA looks set to bring cross-platform versus play support to FIFA 22 on Stadia, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5 with the confirmation of a cross-play test process.

A dedicated post on the FIFA 22 FAQ pages was shared on the official FIFA Direct Communications account, this page notes how the cross-play feature will work and how you can opt-in or opt-out. As the world’s biggest sports simulation title, this could vastly improve the ability for Stadia players to get into online games when playing on the cloud-based platform.

We’re eager to let our players connect across multiple platforms, and in the near future we’ll be testing Cross-play functionality in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia versions of EA SPORTS FIFA 22. We’re looking forward to seeing your feedback on Answers HQ and we’ll cover everything you need to know about Cross-play in this article. We’ll let you know when this Cross-play test kicks off on EAFIFADirect as well as in-game.

When available, you’ll need to enable the cross-play feature within FIFA 22’s “Matching option” page. Once this is done, you’ll get a floating widget visible on the home screen that will show any “Cross-Play Notifications” and allow you to tap the R2 or prerequisite button to access your friends’ list and invite those on other platforms to your game.

If you’re matched up against someone playing FIFA 22 on another platform, you’ll see a cross-play indicator besides their name or gamer tag. This indicator is visible during matches when playing the Online Seasons mode. To disable cross-play, just head back to the “Matchmaking option” menu and disable the feature.

As we head toward the end of the regular season, FIFA traditionally sees a drop in the player base across all platforms. By offering the opportunity for players on Stadia and next-gen consoles the opportunity to play against each other, this is a great way to ensure that online versus modes remain competitive.

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: