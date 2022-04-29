Stadia Changelog: Overcooked will launch on May 5, FIFA 22 is just $15 for a limited time

Google Stadia has a few games on its horizon, but one title that was supposed to arrive in April, Overcooked, has been delayed.

New games on Stadia

Just one new game made its debut on Stadia this week, with the House of the Dead – Remake. The game is available now for $24.99.

Google has added 19 new games to Stadia during this calendar year. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promises at least 100 new games during 2022, a tall order at this current rate.

Games coming to Stadia

Team17 confirmed today on Twitter that Overcooked: All You Can Eat has been delayed from its original April release on Stadia. The developers confirmed that the port needs “a little more time in the oven” and will instead be released next month. However, there won’t be a long wait! Overcooked: All You Can Eat will arrive on Google Stadia on May 5.

Hey there, Chef Pals! 👨‍🍳✨ We're getting everything ready in the kitchen for Overcooked! All You Can Eat on @GoogleStadia – unfortunately, it needs a little more time in the oven to get the perfect bake 🎂 Apologies for the delay chefs, we'll be serving it up May 5th! 🍳 pic.twitter.com/2Qa8jHfb7w — Team17 (@Team17) April 29, 2022

As far as what’s next, our friends over at StadiaSource spotted that another new game has passed through PEGI. DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto & Ace passed through the agency for Stadia right alongside other platforms. While no firm release date has been confirmed for the game just yet, spring 2022 is mentioned on the game’s official website, with July 15 on the Steam listing. The movie the game is based on, DC League of Super-Pets, releases in theaters on July 29, so that latter date seems likely.

Updates

FIFA 22 is just $15 for the next two days

Earlier this week, Stadia opened up a poll on Twitter asking fans to pick between two games to go on sale. In a battle of either discounting either Madden NFL 22 or FIFA 22, Stadia fans picked FIFA 22.

For the next 48 hours, FIFA 22 will be on sale on Google Stadia for just $15, a fraction of its usual $59.99 starting price. The sale ends on May 1 at 9:59am PT.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle trial has an expiration date

As confirmed on Twitter, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle is only going to be available with a free trial on Google Stadia for a limited time. The free trial will end on September 15.

Don’t wakawakawait! Chomp your way to victory in PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle! Try it for free on @GoogleStadia until 9/15! https://t.co/NPS7QEtuiq pic.twitter.com/8kZ2JPzXfW — PAC-MAN Official (@officialpacman) April 29, 2022

Stadia kicks off ‘Golden Week’ sales

To celebrate Golden Week, a period full of holidays primarily in Japan, Google has discounted several games and their associated expansion content. The folks over at StadiaSource have a full list of everything that’s on sale.

Marvel’s Avengers adds Destroyer outfit

In the Marvel’s Avengers game, Thor is picking up a new outfit based on The Destroyer. The outfit is available now in the Marketplace.

A colossus that leaves fire and ruin in its wake, inhabited by the soul of the King of Asgard. The Destroyer has a long legacy of, well, destroying, and that's what Thor needs in Thor #381 (1987). Thor's Asgardian Destroyer Outfit is in the Marketplace! https://t.co/qFif2CMdVp pic.twitter.com/kSeDXMpM1Z — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) April 28, 2022

