Google TV announces ‘Favorite Channels’ for Live TV tab – Here’s how it works [Gallery]

While we’re still waiting on some bigger features to arrive, Google has just announced one of the first new additions to its TV platform in quite some time. Google TV’s Live tab is adding “Favorite Channels” for some services.

On the Google TV homescreen, there are several content tabs, with “Live” pulling in the guides from YouTube TV, Sling, and other live services all in one place. It’s a very useful feature for cord-cutters.

Starting this week, Google is adding support for “Favorite Channels” on the Google TV Live tab. This new feature will allow users to sort channels by what they actually want to watch, instead of just sticking with the default order. This change also means that channels from other services can be rearranged, as Google TV currently shows live channels grouped by service, meaning users who subscribe to multiple services may have to scroll for quite a while to find specific channels.

How does this feature work? A small design tweak will be coming with “Favorite Channels,” adding a “favorites” section to the Live tab. While we’ve yet to see things in action, we assume that Google TV will remember if you’ve last used the “favorites” or “all” section, and default to that previous choice.

To add new channels to your favorites, Google TV will show a star icon next to each channel name. As you scroll through the guide, you can click on channel names to add them to the guide, as is visible below. You can also remove channels from the favorites list by clicking on the name a second time.

A representative speaking on Google’s behalf told 9to5Google that “Favorite Channels” are rolling out to Google TV devices starting today and will continue “throughout the month.”

