Google TV showcasing Star Wars content with ‘May the Fourth’ homescreen row

As it did last year, Google TV is showcasing Star Wars content in celebration of “May the Fourth.”
Appearing now on everything from the Chromecast with Google TV to some of TCL’s latest models, the Google TV homescreen is showing its “May the 4th Be With You” row which celebrates the annual “Star Wars Day” by highlighting content from the beloved franchise.
Celebrate Star Wars Day by exploring a galaxy far, far away.
The prominent row appears just a bit further down the screen from the “Keep Watching” row – though your results may vary – and provides easy access to 16 different Star Wars titles including the following, in order of how they appear:
- The Book of Boba Fett
- The Mandalorian
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- The Bad Batch
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Movie)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
While the order here is a bit confounding, it’s the lack of a slot for the “Clone Wars” series that seems like the biggest missed opportunity. Still, it’s great to see Google TV taking advantage of its powerful recommendations just in time for the best Star Wars rewatch day of the year.
Presumably, Google TV’s featured grid will also be full of Star Wars content on May 4.
