Google TV showcasing Star Wars content with ‘May the Fourth’ homescreen row

As it did last year, Google TV is showcasing Star Wars content in celebration of “May the Fourth.”

Appearing now on everything from the Chromecast with Google TV to some of TCL’s latest models, the Google TV homescreen is showing its “May the 4th Be With You” row which celebrates the annual “Star Wars Day” by highlighting content from the beloved franchise.

Celebrate Star Wars Day by exploring a galaxy far, far away.

The prominent row appears just a bit further down the screen from the “Keep Watching” row – though your results may vary – and provides easy access to 16 different Star Wars titles including the following, in order of how they appear:

The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The Bad Batch

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Movie)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker

Solo: A Star Wars Story

While the order here is a bit confounding, it’s the lack of a slot for the “Clone Wars” series that seems like the biggest missed opportunity. Still, it’s great to see Google TV taking advantage of its powerful recommendations just in time for the best Star Wars rewatch day of the year.

Presumably, Google TV’s featured grid will also be full of Star Wars content on May 4.

