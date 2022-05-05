Google TV’s latest ‘Watch with Me’ showcases Andra Day’s watchlist [Video]

In its continued series, Google TV is rolling out a new “Watch with Me” row on the homescreen, this time focusing on picks from musician Andra Day.
Andra Day is a singer, songwriter, and actress, best known for her song “Rise Up.” She also portrayed Billie Holiday in the film The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Google TV’s latest “Watch with Me” list includes a focus on movies and shows with representation.
Though she more recently made the jump into acting, Andra always has been inspired by how movies can mobilize people and help everyone feel represented. “Watching challenging movies, particularly when it’s not a perspective that is your own, helps you to grow in love and in empathy, you know?” she says. “I think challenging movies just make us better people and make us a better society.”
Day’s full “Watch with Me” list includes the following:
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- I May Destroy You
- Veneno
- Ray
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Precious
- Get Out
- Lovecraft Country
- Clueless
- Gangs of New York
- There Will Be Blood
- City of God
- The Color Purple
- Moonlight
- Charlie’s Angels
- What’s Love Got to Do With It
- Carmen Jones
- Hidden Figures
- Queen of the South
- 12 Years a Slave
- Kill Bill Vol 1
- Peaky Blinders
- Poetic Justice
- Boyz n the Hood
