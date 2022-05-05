HP unveils two business-ready Chromebooks, including first with smart card reader

HP is expanding its lineup of business-ready Chromebooks, with the first ChromeOS devices to offer a smart card reader, including one model with the latest AMD Ryzen processors.

This week, AMD has unveiled its latest generation of processors for Chromebooks, the Ryzen 5000 C series, powered by the newer Zen 3 architecture. Coinciding with that launch, HP is unveiling two new Chromebooks designed with workers in mind, including one that runs on the new Ryzen chips.

Leading the lineup is the HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook, which is available with anything from a Ryzen 3 to Ryzen 7 processor. For the performance minded, this device is available in models ranging all the way up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. In addition to the usual dual USB-C ports, the HP c645 also includes up to two classic USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a microSD card slot.

What really sets this Chromebook apart from others on the market, and really any Chrome OS device released to date, is the option for a smart card reader. This shows HP’s commitment to the enterprise market, allowing employees to directly insert their secure credentials.

The HP Elite c645 G2 Chromebook should go on sale in early June and will be priced starting at $559.

By almost all metrics, the HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook is nearly identical to the c645, with the sole difference of whose processor is inside. Rather than an AMD chip, the Elite c640 features Intel’s range of 12th Gen processors, from Celeron options all the way to Core i7.

The HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook should go on sale later this month and will be priced starting at $509.

HP Elite c645 G2 specs

Processor options: AMD Ryzen 3 to Ryzen 7

AMD Ryzen 3 to Ryzen 7 Display options: 14″ FHD (1920×1080) or HD (1366×768), touch optional

14″ FHD (1920×1080) or HD (1366×768), touch optional Memory: Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory

Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory Storage options: 64GB eMMC 128 / 256 / 512GB PCIe SSD

Connectivity: Dual-antenna Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E (Optional) WWAN Intel XMM 7360 LTE-Advanced Cat 9

Camera: 5MP with wide field of view & physical shutter

5MP with wide field of view & physical shutter Audio: Stereo speakers, tuned by Bang & Olufsen Dual microphones

Security: Titan H1 security chip Nano K-Lock Touch fingerprint sensor (optional) Smart card reader (optional)

Ports: HDMI 2.0 2x USB-C USB-A (2x on Wi-Fi only, 1x on LTE) microSD 3.5mm audio combo



HP Elite c640 G3 specs

Processor options: Intel 12th Gen Celeron Intel 12th Gen Pentium Intel 12th Gen Core i3/i5/i7

Display options: 14″ FHD (1920×1080) or HD (1366×768), touch optional

14″ FHD (1920×1080) or HD (1366×768), touch optional Memory: Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory

Up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory Storage options: 64GB eMMC 128 / 256 / 512GB PCIe SSD

Connectivity: Dual-antenna Intel vPro and non vPro Wi-Fi 6E (Optional) WWAN Intel XMM 7360 LTE-Advanced Cat 9

Camera: 5MP with physical shutter

5MP with physical shutter Audio: Stereo speakers, tuned by Bang & Olufsen Dual microphones

Security: Titan H1 security chip Nano K-Lock Touch fingerprint sensor (optional) Smart card reader (optional)

Ports: HDMI 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt) 2x USB-A microSD 3.5mm audio combo



