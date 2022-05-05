Samsung May 2022 update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

The May 2022 Android security update is rolling out now to these phones and tablets in Samsung’s wide-reaching lineup of Galaxy devices.

As usual, Samsung began rolling out its May 2022 update before the month of May actually began with the first patch arriving for Galaxy S22 devices on April 25. According to Google’s security bulletin, this update includes fixes for 14 different issues, while Samsung’s own release notes offer details on a handful of Galaxy-specific security flaws.

For example, an issue within the weather app made it possible for an attacker to obtain your location without permission, or at least the location you receive forecasts for. Meanwhile, a flaw in the settings app made it possible to run apps as if they had system permission, and another issue in Galaxy Themes could uninstall system apps.

Overall, the May 2022 update for Samsung Galaxy phones contains a total of 32 fixes, including seven for critical issues, and 22 for high importance ones.

Additionally, for owners of select phones — such as the Galaxy S20, S21, Note 20, Z Fold 2, and Z Fold 3 — the May update comes with enhancements to nighttime photo taking, auto framing, and image quality in third-party apps. All of these improvements and more were already on display in the Galaxy S22. Now Samsung is simply bringing them to owners of older devices.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy S series

As is usually the case, Samsung has started things off for the May update with its latest flagship phones, the Galaxy S22 series. The Snapdragon variants of these phones picked up their update on April 25.

A week later the same update arrived for the Galaxy S21 series in Europe, on May 2, while the Galaxy S20 update arrived the following day. For both of these phones, the update brings improvements to the camera to bring it in line with the Galaxy S22’s improved camera software, with enhancements like “Nightography” in portrait mode and improved auto framing features.

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra — S90xEXXS2AVDD (released first in India)

— S90xEXXS2AVDD (released first in India) Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra — G991BXXU5CVDD (released first in Italy)

— G991BXXU5CVDD (released first in Italy) Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra — G98xBXXUEFVDB (released first in Germany)

Galaxy Z foldables

While the Galaxy S series previously held the title for Samsung’s “flagship” devices, that crown now belongs to the Galaxy Z series of foldables. Being the company’s most premium phones, Samsung often rolls updates out to its foldables about as quickly as the Galaxy S series.

As such, it’s no surprise that Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 both picked up the latest security update on May 2.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926U1UES1CVD4 (released first in the United States) US: Available on unlocked devices

— F926U1UES1CVD4 (released first in the United States) Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711U1TBS2CVD4 (released first in the United States) US: Available on unlocked devices

— F711U1TBS2CVD4 (released first in the United States)

Galaxy Note series

With the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, complete with a stowable S Pen, the company has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin for future releases in the Note series. Despite that, owners of past generations of the Galaxy Note are still receiving updates on a regular basis.

The first phones in this series to get updated this month were the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, picking up the security patch on May 2.

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra — N98xU1UES2FVD6 (released first in the United States) US: Available on carrier-locked devices

— N98xU1UES2FVD6 (released first in the United States)

Galaxy Tab series

In addition to being the most prolific OEM for Android phones, Samsung is also responsible for some of the best Android tablets on the market. That said, the Galaxy Tab series doesn’t enjoy the same monthly security release schedule that phones do. Instead, updates and patches are only promised on a quarterly basis.

The recently released Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was the first Samsung tablet to get its update for this month, picking it up on April 27.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — X900XXU2AVD6 (released first in the Netherlands)

Galaxy A and other affordable series

Samsung also graciously offers consistent updates to their lineup of affordable phones, including those in the Galaxy A-series and Galaxy M-series. Not unlike the Galaxy Tab line, these lower-cost phones often don’t get the same monthly cadence for updates that the flagship level sees.

The Galaxy M33 was the first affordable Samsung phone to get its Android device for this month, on May 3.

Galaxy M33 5G — M336BXXU2AVD5 (released first in Ukraine)

