Play Points pay off as Platinum tier offers Pixel Buds A-Series, Charge 5, or Nest Hub discounts

Abner Li

- May. 6th 2022 2:58 pm PT

For most of the world, Google Play Points is structured into four levels. Play Points users on the top Platinum tier are now being offered a hardware perk in the form of Google Store discounts.

Surprise! As a special treat for being Play Points Platinum, enjoy $40 off one of these devices at the Google Store until June 6:

In an email to Platinum members in the United States this afternoon, the Play Points program is offering $40 off three products:

  • Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 -> $59
  • Fitbit Charge 5: $149.95 -> $109.95
  • Nest Hub (2nd gen): $99.99 -> $59.99

Logistically, this is handled via promo code in the email that expires June 6, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This discount is applied at checkout after entering.

Existing Platinum perks include getting 1.4 points for every $1 spent, in-game points events, movie and book multipliers, Platinum weekly prizes, and premium support. You must earn over 3,000 points to reach this level. The Platinum level is preceded by Gold, Silver, and Bronze, while South Korea also offers a Diamond level.

Overall, these hardware discounts are one of the better perks of being part of Play Points and buying content through Play Movies & TV — soon Google TV — or Play Books. It’s also an upside of using Google Play billing.

