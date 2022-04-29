Pixel Launcher preps search shortcuts for Maps, Play Store, and YouTube

With Android 12, the Pixel Launcher introduced a new on-device search experience at the top of the app launcher. While it’s temporarily gone from Android 13 Beta 1, the Pixel Launcher is working on search shortcuts beyond the Google app.

This newer Pixel Launcher search experience, which can be set to automatically open the keyboard upon swiping up for the app launcher, is geared towards on-device queries. That said, it suggests “Search on Google” when no other results appear.

Version S.17 of Android System Intelligence reveals work on adding Search on Maps, Play Store, Settings, and YouTube. Like with Search on Google, tapping on a search shortcut should automatically enter that query into the corresponding application.

<string name=”search_on_maps_title”>Search on Maps</string>

<string name=”search_on_play_title”>Search on Play Store</string>

<string name=”search_on_settings_title”>Search on Settings</string>

<string name=”search_on_youtube_title”>Search on Youtube</string>

It’s possible that Google will roll this capability ahead of the broader Android 13 revamp that appears to be underway. Android 12 will remain the stable build for a few months, and this seems ideally suited for the next Pixel Feature Drop.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

