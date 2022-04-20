Google Play Store highlights easy ways to donate to support Ukraine, including using Play Points

In its latest show of support for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia, Google is now showcasing support for those affected in the country with easy donations within the Play Store.

Appearing for Android users on the main page of the Google Play Store over the course of this week, a “Send support to Ukraine” block directs attention to a page where users can easily donate to support the citizens affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Donations go to the International Rescue Committee, Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), and UN Refugee Agency.

Google explains the effort:

Here at Play, our thoughts are with Ukraine. Whether it’s providing medical care, shelter, or supplies, these organizations are working hard to help those in need. We hope you’ll be able to show your support, too.

These donations, of course, can be made with traditional funds through Google Play billing. Donations start from $5 and go up to $100, with Google noting that there are no fees and 100% of the donation goes to the organization.

Beyond that, Google Play Points can be donated to these efforts. 50 Play Points donates $1 to these organizations, while 250 Play Points will donate $5. You can make donations by these means under the “Use” tab of Play Points in the “Support a good cause” section at the very bottom of the page.

