Google Play Store highlights easy ways to donate to support Ukraine, including using Play Points

Ben Schoon

- Apr. 20th 2022 1:14 pm PT

0

In its latest show of support for Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia, Google is now showcasing support for those affected in the country with easy donations within the Play Store.

Appearing for Android users on the main page of the Google Play Store over the course of this week, a “Send support to Ukraine” block directs attention to a page where users can easily donate to support the citizens affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Donations go to the International Rescue Committee, Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), and UN Refugee Agency.

Google explains the effort:

Here at Play, our thoughts are with Ukraine. Whether it’s providing medical care, shelter, or supplies, these organizations are working hard to help those in need. We hope you’ll be able to show your support, too.

These donations, of course, can be made with traditional funds through Google Play billing. Donations start from $5 and go up to $100, with Google noting that there are no fees and 100% of the donation goes to the organization.

Beyond that, Google Play Points can be donated to these efforts. 50 Play Points donates $1 to these organizations, while 250 Play Points will donate $5. You can make donations by these means under the “Use” tab of Play Points in the “Support a good cause” section at the very bottom of the page.

More on Google Play:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Play Store

Google Play Store
Google Play Points

Google Play Points
Ukraine

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones