The Google Play Points loyalty program is now rolling out to the web store, allowing you to accrue and spend your Play Points, no matter what device you use.

After launching in the US last year, the Play Points program has been a great way to earn additional perks and treats for trying out brand-new applications and buying music, movies, and TV shows legally.

While the points for purchases made on web were counted toward these perks, you were only able to check the status of challenges, perks, and points on your Android smartphone.

Google has now added a dedicated section to the Play Store website on desktop, giving you access no matter where you happen to be accessing the digital storefront (via Android Police). If you live in the US, you can access it by heading to the dedicated Play Points section on the Google Play Store right now to check your stats and more.

There is also an added tab to the sidebar menu on web that will display your current Play Points score, which is great for quickly checking without needing to fully delve in. Having a dedicated space on web will make it far easier to manage across multiple devices, too.

AP notes that this is likely a server-side switch, so should you not already see the option to check your Google Play Points balance and access the dedicated sub-section, it may be on the way as it rolls out steadily. There’s still no word yet on when the program might expand globally, but we’re hoping we’ll see wider availability in future.

