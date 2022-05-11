Google Maps bringing a new ‘immersive view’ of select cities, Live View’s AR for other apps

Kyle Bradshaw

- May. 11th 2022 10:10 am PT

Google I/O 2022
0

At Google I/O 2022, the company unveiled improvements for Google Maps including a new “immersive view” of select cities and the ability to use Live View’s AR in third-party apps.

For years, Google Maps has offered Street View as a handy way to get to know a particular part of the world without necessarily having to go visit there yourself. Having spent years cataloging images of the world, Google is merging Street View and aerial shots together to craft a “rich, digital model of the world” in what they’re calling “immersive view.”

Google Maps immersive view combines picturesque views of a city and its landmarks, suggestions of places to learn about or visit, and views of the insides of some buildings. You can even see alternate views of certain areas, such as at night, in bad weather, or in busy conditions.

This immersive view will be overlaid with the usual helpful features of Maps like busyness levels and traffic indicators, and it’s all arriving in Google Maps for phones and devices of all sorts. The only limitation for now is what cities can be browsed, with things kicking off later this year with Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo.

Meanwhile, once you actually get into the city, Google Maps’ AR-powered Live View has served as a handy way to use landmarks to find where you are and navigate precisely where you need to be. Today, Google is opening up the possibilities of Live View to more apps through the new ARCore Geospatial API.

Already, some apps will begin using these APIs to create powerful and delightful new experiences. For Lime, the shared bike/scooter service, in select cities you can use your camera to prove you’ve found safe and responsible parking.

Marvel Stadium in Melbourne is test driving using your camera and your event ticket to navigate to your seat. And kaiju fans, DOCOMO and Curiosity have created a game that lets you protect iconic Tokyo landmarks from AR dragons.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Best Chromebooks

Best Chromebooks
Nest Wifi review

Nest Wifi review