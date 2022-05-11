OnePlus tipped to launch ‘multiple’ foldable phones in 2023

OnePlus has been a bit shy when it comes to foldables in the past, but it seems the brand is finally ready to make its move. Apparently, the first OnePlus foldable will arrive in 2023.

The rather reliable Max J teases in a tweet that OnePlus will release a foldable sometime in 2023. Max further tells 9to5Google that OnePlus has “multiple” foldable products which are planned to release in 2023.

There is, however, plenty of room to speculate as to what might be in store. Under Oppo’s roof, we can be confident that any OnePlus foldable would be based on a foldable from Oppo, and given the 2023 timing, it seems like an Oppo Find N successor would fill that role.

With multiple foldables in the works, there’s also surely going to be some variety to offer. The Galaxy Z Fold style of the Oppo Find N would certainly serve the higher-priced market well, but the lower cost of the Galaxy Z Flip form factor could also lead to some interest. After all, the Flip 3 has proved to be the most successful foldable to date.

It’s also worth noting that, even if OnePlus releases a handful of foldable phones in 2023, there’s no guarantee that all of them will arrive in the US market. With heavier emphasis on China under the stronger Oppo leadership, it’s entirely possible a future OnePlus foldable ends up only releasing in that one market, like the Find N did. Regardless, we can hope that OnePlus will eventually bring Oppo’s excellent foldable hardware to more countries.

