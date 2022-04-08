OnePlus allegedly working on Oppo Find N-inspired foldable, Vivo X Fold appears w/ 8-inch screen

After three years of essentially just Samsung dominating the foldable market, more brands are expanding the market. According to some new leaks, OnePlus is preparing a new foldable that’s unsurprisingly similar to the Oppo Find N, and a new look at the Vivo X Fold has surfaced.

OnePlus might rebrand the Oppo Find N

A report from 91Mobiles, citing Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is currently developing a foldable smartphone that’s a “copy” of the Oppo Find N, just with different software and destined for international markets. This would, of course, come as absolutely no surprise, given that OnePlus and Oppo are sharing more resources than ever.

If OnePlus is to rebrand the Oppo Find N, it’s certainly good news. Last year when we had a chance to try out the Find N, we were impressed by its hardware, and only a bit put off by its China-focused software. A OnePlus version of the same device still wouldn’t really have our favorite software, but it’d be an improvement nonetheless.

Max J, a reliable tipster for OnePlus details, corroborated that OnePlus is working on a foldable device. However, he says that the device won’t be coming to market anytime soon.

Vivo X Fold leak shows off the design, specs

In other foldable news, Vivo is just about to release its first foldable model. The Vivo X Fold is set to be revealed on Monday, April 11, and it seems it’s going to be a killer offering. Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice shared a render of the X Fold in black and blue colors, along with a spec sheet.

Apparently, the Galaxy Fold styles device will pack an 8.03-inch inner display and a 6.53-inch outer display, which an in-display fingerprint sensor being used on both the outside and the inside. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 12, 4,600 mAh battery, and charging over 66W over a wire and 50W wirelessly. The camera setup on the back includes a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP portrait, and 8MP 5x periscope telephoto.

