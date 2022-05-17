Google removes bandwidth-saving measures on Chromecast, Smart Display Ambient mode

In April of 2020, Google lowered the quality of Ambient mode on Chromecast and Assistant Smart Displays to save bandwidth in response to COVID-19’s work from home (WFH) surge, and these changes are now being reverted.

After “changing the rotation speed of Ambient mode photo slideshows” over two years ago, Google is reverting those bandwidth-saving measures on Chromecast, Nest Hub, and other Smart Displays. Manual instructions were also provided:

You can change the rate at which Ambient mode photo slideshows move at any time on the Google Home app. 1. Open the Google Home app. 2. Touch and hold your device’s tile. 3. At the top right corner, tap Settings. 4. For Chromecasts, tap Ambient mode. For Displays, tap Photo Frame. 5. Scroll down and under Slideshow speed, select your preferred speed (5s, 10s, 30s, 1m, 3m, 5m, 10m)

Two years ago, Google reduced the quality of Nest Cam video streams, YouTube resolution defaults, and Hangouts quality. This was an industry-wide measure:

Amid these changes, we’re all straining local internet resources and causing slower internet connections, which are resulting in dropped video calls and frozen screens. To answer the global call to prioritize internet bandwidth for learning and working, in the next few days we’ll be making changes to lighten internet usage and keep people connected.

