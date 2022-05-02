Nest Hub getting deeper Google Fit and Fitbit integration to see step count, other stats

At the moment, Google Assistant’s health integrations are limited to asking about sleep. Moving forward, you’ll be able to see steps, calories burned, and other activity metrics from Fitbit or Google Fit on the Nest Hub.

A new Google Support article details the upcoming integrations: Show your activity metrics from Google Fit or Fitbit on your Nest display. There are instructions on how to enable it, but key Assistant settings have yet to be rolled out.

Activity metrics like number of steps and calories burned from Google Fit or Fitbit can be shown on your Nest display.

Primarily, Assistant settings > Wellness > Activity today just lists the Calm service. Google Fit and Fitbit will soon appear here for you to “Connect” to Google Assistant.

From what details are available, it looks like Google will show various metrics directly on the Nest Hub. Assistant only does this for sleep stats on the 2nd-gen Nest Hub with Soli-powered Sleep Sensing as part of the “Wellness” tab. You’ll presumably also be able to verbally asks for these activity stats.

This article is listed under “Google Nest Hub (2nd gen),” so it’s not clear if any Smart Display where you have “Personal results” and “Proactive health & fitness results” enabled will work. This expanded integration will be useful for Wear OS and Fitbit owners who just have an original Nest Hub or the Hub Max.

It’s not clear when Google is going to widely roll out this expanded Fitbit and Google Fit integration on the Nest Hub.

