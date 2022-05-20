Pixel 6a unboxing gives first look at its fingerprint unlock, ‘Google Tensor’ branding inside [Video]

Google won’t be selling the Pixel 6a for another two months, but an official unboxing video provides a quick glimpse of the under-display fingerprint sensor, while the actual box contains some rather interesting Tensor branding.

This “Pixel 6a unboxing and hands-on” comes from an unlisted video (via Reddit) uploaded by Google Retail Training France. Like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the packaging is quite slim given the lack of an included power adapter. That said, from afar, the box sides do not appear accented to match the color you got. (This loss of whimsy is presumably a cost-saving measure for the A-Series.)

The only protective film is again just a sheet on the display with the rear unadorned and facing you upon lifting the lid. Underneath the phone is the UBC-C cable and Quick Switch Adapter (USB-A to USB-C dongle).The “Quick Start Guide” and warranty pamphlets are now housed in a box, which integrates the SIM removal tool, instead of being kept together by a sleeve.

Said container, interestingly says “Pixel 6a” and “Google Tensor” with a graphical representation of the chip. (It’s unclear if that’s the same one found on the Google Store.) The company very much wants people to know what’s powering the phone.

The other interesting part of this unboxing is a demo of the under-display fingerprint sensor at 1:56 (video embed below is queued to that moment). Google said the Pixel 6a is using a different component compared to the 6 and 6 Pro, and we now have our first look at it ahead of launch. It looks fast enough, and hopefully holds up in all conditions.

Pixel Launcher’s At a Glance widget reveals that this video was shot on Tuesday, April 26 as we get a quick look at the Sage and Charcoal models, as well as the slimmer bar housing 12.2 MP dual pixel wide and 12 MP ultrawide cameras. There are already a few fingerprints and other smudges on the “3D thermoformed composite back” and camera bar.

