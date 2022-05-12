Google seems smitten with its boring Pixel cases, as they’ll return for Pixel 6a

Google threw away its fabric cases with the Pixel 5a and the Pixel 6 series, and it seems the replacement is sticking around. Like last year’s lineup, the Pixel 6a will get a set of pretty boring official cases.

While they haven’t launched on the Google Store just yet, Google has confirmed that its plastic cases will make a return for the Pixel 6a, as pictured above. Like with the Pixel 6 last year, it appears Google will be making one case to match each color of the Pixel 6a, with translucent green, black, and white colors.

Google’s current Pixel case design is made to “highlight the phone’s design” while keeping it protected with a dual-layer design. In line with Google’s usual eco-focused outlook on products, the cases are also made from post-consumer recycled plastic, making up around 30% of the total product. If the Pixel 6a follows the same pattern as the flagship models, pricing will likely land at around $30.

It’s far from surprising that Google is sticking with this case design on the Pixel 6a, but it is a bit disappointing. As we mentioned in our review of the Pixel 6 Pro last year, these cases feel very generic.

The plastic case fits the Pixel 6 Pro well (not very tight, not very loose) and looks good with the design, but it feels generic. I doubt it would offer strong drop protection, but it does deliver the needed grip. I wish Google had kept its unique fabric cases and left these generic designs to third parties. Or, rather, just make both.

Adding to the problem is that these cases don’t age particularly well. It doesn’t take much searching on Reddit and elsewhere to find reports of the cases discoloring or the frosted texture losing its look after mere weeks of use.

Hopefully, the Pixel 7 will change things up.

