PayPal offering $10 reward for your first purchase on Google Play

In a bit of cross-promotion, PayPal is offering a $10 reward for making a purchase on Google Play through their payment service.

There are quite a few ways you can buy something through the Google Play Store, including the cards you’ve saved to Google Pay, Play Store gift cards, and of course PayPal. To encourage more people in the United States to connect PayPal to their Google Play payments, PayPal is running a new promotion.

All you have to do is make your first purchase of $5.00 or more on Google Play using PayPal as your payment method — you can purchase apps, games, movies, books, and so forth. Once your purchase has been verified for the promo, you’ll receive an email from PayPal to redeem a $10 reward to your account, valid through the end of July.

The new promotion is valid even if you’ve had accounts with PayPal and Google Play for years, so long as you haven’t previously connected the two to make a purchase. You’ve got until June 30 to make a valid purchase, though the promotion is only available for the first 100,000 to qualify. PayPal’s website has more details and specifics on who all qualifies and how to get started.

To connect your PayPal account to Google Play, you can open the Play Store app on your phone, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner, and choose “Payments & subscriptions” followed by “Payment methods.” At the bottom of this page, you should see an option to “Add PayPal.” Or you can visit the same page on the web and click “Add a payment method.”

