Bandwidth: Shadow gets a ‘Power Upgrade’ as Sony confirms dates for new PlayStation Plus

The lesser-known cloud gaming service Shadow is this week getting a “Power Upgrade,” with a new subscription option that adds the power of an RTX 3070 GPU and more.

Shadow gets a ‘Power Upgrade’ for $45/month

Shadow is a cloud gaming service that’s great for more than just gaming. The service allows users to stream a full Windows PC, with the ability to play games, run powerful programs, and even use VR all through the cloud.

This week, Shadow is adding a “Power Upgrade” tier for players that want to upgrade the service’s graphical capabilities. The add-on upgrade works with the base $29.99 subscription service, and brings the total cost up to $45/month. This new tier uses an AMD EPYC 7543P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and GPUs equivalent to the RTX 3070. You can’t pick an exact GPU, but you’ll get either an AMD or Nvidia GPU in that basic class. Regardless, it’s a huge upgrade over the GTX 1080 that powers existing subscriptions.

Shadow has also announced that it will be coming to Austria and Canada later this year. Pre-orders for the “Power Upgrade” start in the next few months.

Sony confirms PlayStation Plus launch dates

This week, Sony confirmed the launch schedule for its revamped PlayStation Plus subscription, which will integrate the cloud gaming-focused PlayStation Now. The launch starts in Asia next week and expands to the US by June 13.

Asia markets (excluding Japan) – targeting May 23, 2022 (May 24, 2022 in local time zone)

Japan – targeting June 1, 2022 (June 2, 2022 in local time zone)

Americas – targeting June 13, 2022

Europe, Australia, New Zealand – targeting June 22, 2022 (June 23, 2022 in local time zone)

GeForce Now add Fortnite touch controls

Nvidia this week launched support for the hit game Fortnite with full touch controls on mobile devices, a real boost for those playing on iOS and Android where the game isn’t distributed through traditional means.

Alongside that announcement, Nvidia added a few new titles to the service.

DEADCRAFT (New release on Steam)

Old World (New release on Steam)

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong (New release on Epic Games Store)

Dolmen (New Release on Steam, May 20)

Trigon: Space Story (Epic Games Store)

