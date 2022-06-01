Google TV for Android is now available in over 100 countries, more coming soon

Today Google announced that the Google TV app is finally available on iOS. Alongside that announcement, the company has also confirmed that the Google TV app on Android is now available in over 100 countries, and will expand even further soon.

The rollout of Google TV as a whole has been one that’s a bit hard to keep track of, as things vary depending not only on country, but also language and platform. Google TV launched exclusively in the US in 2020, and the mobile app didn’t expand further until almost a year later, replacing the Play Movies & TV app as it rolled out.

In late 2021, Google announced that the Google TV app on Android was expanding to 14 new countries, for a total of 15. Those countries included Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA.

Speaking to 9to5Google, Google has confirmed that the Google TV experience on Android is now available in over 100 countries. Google made this expansion quietly over the past several months, with the full list of supported regions listed below.

Google also says that all remaining regions with the Google Play Movies & TV app will get the revamped Google TV in the “coming months.” The iOS app is also available in the same regions listed below.

Google TV countries

North America United States, Canada Europe Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UK Asia-Pacific Australia, Cambodia, Fiji, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam Latin America & Caribbean Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela Africa, Middle East, and India Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, India, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mali, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, UAE, Zimbabwe

Countries yet to be supported include Aruba, Brazil, New Zealand, South Africa, and South Korea.

The Google TV app also picked up a redesign earlier this month, bringing “Highlights” to the app as well as a revamped user interface. That update brought a news feed with articles and announcements related to your viewing history.

