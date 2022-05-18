Redesigned Google TV app with Highlights news feed rolling out

As announced in March, Google TV is rolling out a redesign that adds a “Highlights” news feed and reorganizes other parts of the Android app.

“For you” is the new “Home” tab and it occupies the second position in the bottom bar. The only real change here is the removal of top tabs for “Movies” and “Shows,” though shortcuts to view just those category suggestions are available by scrolling down.

“Shop” is the next section and will become very important when the “Movies & TV” store disappears from Google Play starting this month.

Meanwhile, “Library” and “Watchlist” have been consolidated into “Your Stuff.” Watchlist is the first (top) tab, with “Movies” and “Shows” following. These layouts are otherwise unchanged and make for a somewhat unfortunate consolidation since quick access to the Library is impacted.

The big addition today is Highlights to surface YouTube videos, news, reviews, and other articles related to movies and shows you’re interested in. Articles open in Chrome Custom Tabs, while there is a button next to Share that loads “Related highlights.” A chip in the top-left corner opens the Google TV listing for that page where you can Like or Dislike.

This looks to be the only way to tune the feed. From brief usage, the Highlights UI has too much empty space and could be denser.

Catch up on articles about the entertainment you love, or track the next big sensation, all in one place.

Version 4.32.50 of Google TV with this Highlights redesign is rolling out now via the Play Store. It notably does not bring the Material You revamp that Google showed off in March, or the tablet redesign with navigation rail previewed last week.

