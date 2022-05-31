Chromecast with Google TV expands to eight new countries in Europe, two years later

The Chromecast with Google TV is a solid, if poorly aging streamer, but it’s still one of the best options you can get today. Now, going on two years after its debut, Chromecast with Google TV is finally expanding to just about every country in Europe.

Chromecast with Google TV in Europe – 8 new countries

Starting today, Chromecast with Google TV is expanding to more countries in Europe, encompassing just about every part of the continent except for one region.

In total, Google is expanding official sales to eight new countries. Sale dates and pricing varies by country, of course, but this is certainly a major expansion for the product. Previously, the countries listed below were only able to buy a Chromecast through importing, but the streamer will soon be available through the Google Store and local retailers.

Austria* – €69.99

Belgium – € 69,99

Denmark – 529 kr

Finland – 69,99 €

Netherlands – €69.99

Norway – kr 799

Sweden – 769 kr

Switzerland – 69,99 CHF

In all of these new regions, the Chromecast with Google TV will be launching on June 21, nearing the two-year anniversary of the product’s debut in September 2020. The only country left in Europe where Google is active, but without official sales of the Chromecast with Google TV, is Portugal.

Google also notes in an official blog post from the Netherlands that the device will be sold through a few third-party retailers – BCC, Bol.com, Coolblue and Media Markt.

A sign of things to come?

It’s unclear why Google has suddenly decided to expand to these new regions in Europe, but it certainly feeds speculation. Reports earlier this year revealed that Google is working on a “Lite” version of the Chromecast which still runs Google TV, but has a limit of 1080p resolution for output. The device was expected at Google I/O earlier this month, but never made an appearance.

If Google is to release that product, it would spell certain doom for the 2018 Chromecast, the $35 remote-less dongle that Google has kept selling in regions without the Android TV OS-equipped successor. This expansion could be laying the groundwork for Google to pull the plug on that older Chromecast, in favor of the new Google TV models.

But in any case, it’s just good to finally see the Chromecast available widely to anyone who wishes to buy it.

Updated after publication to include Austria, which is also getting the Chromecast next month.

