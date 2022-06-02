Emoji Kitchen for Gboard: Full list of emojis

Earlier this year Google added a neat and fun addition to Gboard in its Emoji Kitchen. The feature lets Android users create wacky combinations of different emoji directly on their keyboard, before sending those creations in their favorite apps. Here’s the full list of what’s supported in the Emoji Kitchen, as well as how you can use it on Android, answers about how it works on iOS, and the latest updates to the feature.
This article is being continuously updated as new emoji are added. Click here to see what’s new.
Emoji Kitchen for GBoard: What is it and how does it work?
The Emoji Kitchen in Gboard is a sticker tool that automatically creates mashups of two different emoji. Each combination is handmade and so far there are over 15,000 different stickers that can be created using the Emoji Kitchen.
To create an Emoji Kitchen sticker in Gboard, you’ll need to start with one emoji. For this example, we’ll start with Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes (😍). Just tap on the first emoji as you normally would and Gboard will automatically list suggested combinations, but you can pick the emoji of your choice to specify the sticker you want. Face with Tears of Joy (😂) combines with the heart-eyes, and you’ll also get further suggestions that follow the same basic theme. Tapping on the sticker will automatically insert it in the app you’re using and remove the emoji from the text field.
Notably, the feature does not work on all Android apps, but it works for most chat apps such as Google Messages, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, and others.
A fun trick with the Emoji Kitchen is that using the Magic Wand (🪄) emoji will create the blob emoji that Google used to use on Android, but as stickers.
Emoji Kitchen list, everything that works
What emojis work in the Emoji Kitchen? As mentioned, there are currently over 15,000 possible stickers that can be created by the Emoji Kitchen, but Google doesn’t publish an official list. Thankfully, though, that list can be obtained through the Gboard app, and we’ve compiled a full list of what the Emoji Kitchen supports.
Faces
The emoji you’ll likely use most in the Emoji Kitchen on Gboard is the various collection of faces. Luckily, almost every face is supported. Here’s a list of all of the faces supported in the Emoji Kitchen.
- Grinning
- Beaming Face
- Face with Tears of Joy
- Smile
- Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes
- Grinning Face with Sweat
- Grinning Squinting Face
- Smiling Face with Halo
- Smiling Face with Horns
- Angry Face with Horns
- Winking Face
- Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes
- Face Savoring Food
- Relieved Face
- Face with Heart Eyes
- Face with Sunglasses
- Smirking Face
- Neutral Face
- Expressionless Face
- Unamused Face
- Downcast Face with Sweat
- Pensive Face
- Frown
- Blush
- Confused Face
- Confounded Face
- Kissing Face
- Face Blowing a Kiss
- Kissing Face with Smiling Eyes
- Kissing Face with Closed Eyes
- Smiling Face with 3 Hearts
- Yawning Face
- Smiling Face with Tear
- Face with Tongue
- Winking Face with Tongue
- Squinting Face with Tongue
- Disappointed Face
- Worried Face
- Angry Face
- Red Angry Face
- Face with Tear
- Persevering Face
- Triumph Face
- Sad but Relieved Face
- Frowning Face with Open Mouth
- Anguished Face
- Fearful Face
- Weary Face
- Sleepy Face
- Tired Face
- Grimacing Face
- Loudly Crying Face
- Open Mouth Face
- Cold Sweat
- Face Screaming in Fear
- Astonished
- Flushed Face
- Sleeping Face
- Dizzy Face
- Dizzy Face with Spiral Eyes
- No Mouth Face
- Face in Clouds
- Face with Mask
- Partying Face
- Woozy Face
- Hot Face
- Cold Face
- Disguised Face
- Pleading Face
- Face with Monocle
- Slightly Frowning Face
- Slightly Smiling Face
- Upside Down Face
- Rolling Eyes Face
- Face with Zippered Mouth
- Money-Mouth Face
- Face with Thermometer
- Nerd Face
- Thinking Face
- Face with Head Bandage
- Robot
- Hugging Face
- Cowboy
- Clown
- Nauseated Face
- Rolling on the Floor Laughing Face
- Drooling Face
- Lying Face
- Sneezing Face
- Face with Raised Eyebrow
- Starstruck Face
- Zany Face
- Shushing Face
- Face with Symbols on Mouth
- Face with Hand over Mouth
- Face Vomiting
- Exploding Head
Animals
One of the other major groups of emoji you’ll be using in Emoji Kitchen consists of animals. Personally, this is my favorite section, because it consists of some truly adorable creations. The turtle alone is precious and must be defended at all costs.
- Mouse
- Rabbit
- Cat
- Snail
- Goat
- Monkey
- Pig
- Octopus
- Bee
- Fish
- Turtle
- Bird
- Koala
- Lion
- 🐯 Tiger
- Dog
- Service Dog
- Poodle
- Dog Face
- Guide Dog
- Scorpion
- Unicorn
- Bat
- Owl
- Deer
- Hedgehog
- Llama
- Sloth
- Spider
- Teddy Bear
- Mouse Face
- Rabbit Face
- Cat Face
- Monkey Face
- Pig Face
- Penguin
- Raccoon
- 🕊️ Dove
- Bear Face
- Panda Face
- Pig Nose
- Grinning Cat
- Grinning Cat with Tears of Joy
- Smiling Cat
- Cat with Heart Eyes
- Cat with Smirk Face
- Cat with Kissing Face
- Cat with Pouting Face
- Cat with Crying Face
- Cat Screaming with Fear
- See-No-Evil Monkey
- Hear-No-Evil Monkey
- Speak-No-Evil Monkey
Hearts
Another commonly used section of the Emoji Kitchen list will be hearts, and there’s a huge collection to pick from. Almost any heart emoji will work with the Kitchen, and some will create neat designs when combined with other emoji.
- Heart
- Heart Exclamation
- Heart on Fire
- Heart with Bandage
- Beating Heart
- Broken Heart
- Two Hearts
- Sparkling Heart
- Growing Heart
- Heart with Arrow
- Blue Heart
- Green Heart
- Yellow Heart
- Purple Heart
- Black Heart
- White Heart
- Brown Heart
- Orange Heart
- Heart with Ribbon
- Revolving Hearts
- Heart Decoration
Symbols
- 🆗 OK
- 🆒 Cool
- 🆘 SOS
- ☮️ Peace
- ♈ Aries
- ♉ Taurus
- ♊ Gemini
- ♋ Cancer
- ♌ Leo
- ♍ Virgo
- ♎ Libra
- ♏ Scorpius
- ♐ Sagittarius
- ♑ Capricornus
- ♒ Aquarius
- ♓ Pisces
- ©️ Copyright
- ®️ Registered
- ⁉️ Exclamation Question
- ™️ Trade Mark
- ☑️ Checkbox with Check
- ♻️ Recycle
- ♾️Infinity
- ✅ Checkmark Button
- ✔️ Checkmark
- ✖️ Multiply
- ❓ Red Question Mark
- ❔ Question Mark
- ❕ Exclamation Point
- ❗️ Red Exclamation Point
- ➕ Plus
- ➖ Subtract
- ➗ Divide
- ➰ Curly Loop
- ➿ Double Curly Loop
- 〰️ Wavy Dash
- 🀄️ Mahjong Red Dragon
- 🅰️ A Button/Blood Type
- 🅱️ B Button/Blood Type
- 🅾️ O Button/Blood Type
- 🆎 AB Button/Blood Type
- 🆑 CL Button
- 🆓 Free Button
- 🆕 New Button
- 🆙 UPI Button
- 🏧 ATM Sign
- 💱 Currency Exchange
- 💲 Heavy Dollar Sign
- 💴 Yen
- 💵 Dollar
- 💶 Euro
- 💷 Pound Banknote
- ⚖️ Balance Scale
- ⚡️ High Voltage
Food
- Coffee
- Hot Dog
- Hot Pepper
- Lemon
- Pineapple
- Strawberry
- Bread
- Orange
- Banana
- Avocado
- Baguette Bread
- Cheese
- Cupcake
- Birthday Cake
- 🌯 Burrito
- 🍿 Popcorn
- 🍎 Apple
- 🌮 Taco
- 🌰 Chestnut
- 🌽 Corn
- 🍄 Mushroom
- 🍅 Strawberry
- 🍇 Grapes
- 🍈 Melon
- 🍐 Pear
- 🍔 Burger
- 🍖 Meat on Bone
- 🍘 Rice Cracker
- 🍙 Rice Ball
- 🍚 Cooked Rice
- 🍛 Curry Rice
- 🍜 Steaming Bowl
- 🍝 Spaghetti
- 🍟 French Fries
- 🍠 Roasted Sweet Potato
- 🍣 Sushi
- 🍤 Shrimp
- 🍥 Fish Cake
- 🍩 Doughnut
- 🍪 Cookie
- 🍫 Chocolate
- 🍰 Shortcake
- 🍱 Bento Box
- 🍲 Pot of Food
- 🍵 Teacup without handle
- 🥐 Croissant
- 🥒 Cucumber
- 🥔 Potato
- 🥕 Carrot
- 🥗 Salad
- 🥘 Shallow Pan of Food
- 🥙 Stuffed Flatbread
- 🥜 Peanut
- 🥝 Kiwi
- 🥞 Pancakes
- 🥠 Fortune Cookie
- 🥣 Bowl with Spoon
- 🥥 Coconut
- 🥦 Broccoli
- 🥨 Pretzel
- 🥩 Steak
- 🥪 Sandwich
- 🥫 Canned Food
- 🥭 Mango
- 🥯 Bagel
- 🧂 Salt
- 🧄 Garlic
- 🧅 Onion
- 🧆 Falafel
- 🧉 Mate
- 🧋 Boba Tea
- 🫐 Blueberries
- 🫑 Bell Pepper
- 🫒 Olive
- 🫓 Flatbread
- 🫔 Tamale
- 🫕 Fondue
Misc
- Sunny
- Cloudy
- Snowman
- Snowman without Snow
- Crossbones
- Sparkles
- Snowflake
- Star
- Cityscape
- Night with Stars
- Sunset
- Cityscape at Dusk
- Rainbow
- Globe showing Europe/Africa
- Globe showing Americas
- Globe showing Asia/Australia
- Globe with Meridians
- First Quarter Moon Face
- Last Quarter Moon Face
- Sun with Face
- Glowing Star
- Shooting Star
- Tornado
- Fog
- 🏎️ Racecar
- ⚽ Soccer Ball
- 🎨 Paint
- 🎰 Slots
- 💳 Credit Card
- 💰 Money Bag
- 💸 Money with Wings
- ☂️Umbrella
- ☔️ Umbrella with Rain
- 🌂 Closed Umbrella
- ☎️ Telephone
- ☘️Shamrock
- ♟️Chess Pawn
- ⚾️ Baseball
- ⛓️Chains
- ⛳️ Golf Course
- ⛴️ Ferry
- ⛵️ Sailboat
- ⛸️ Ice Skate
- ✉️ Envelope
- ✏️ Pencil
- ✒️ Fountain Pen
- 🌀 Cyclone
- 🌄 Sunrise over Mountains
- 🌅 Sunrise
- 🌑 New Moon
- 🌒 Waxing Cresent Moon
- 🌓 First Quarter Moon
- 🌔 Waxing Gibbous Moon
- 🌕 Full Moon
- 🌖 Waning Gibbous Moon
- 🌗 Last Quarter Moon
- 🌘 Waning Crescent Moon
- 🌙 Crescent Moon
- 🌨️ Cloud with Snow
- 🎀 Ribbon
- 🎙️ Studio Microphone
- 🎞️ Film Frames
- 🎟️ Admission Tickets
- 🎤 Microphone
- 🎥 Movie Camera
- 🎪 Circus Tent
- 🎫 Ticket
- 🎬 Clapper Board
- 🎭 Performing Arts
- 🎮 Video Game Controller
- 🎯 Dart Board
- 🎱 Eight Ball
- 🎲 Dice
- 🎳 Bowling
- 🎴 Flower Playing Cards
- 🎷 Saxophone
- 🎸 Electric Guitar
- 🎹 Piano
- 🎺 Trumpet
- 🎻 Violin
- 🎽 Running Shirt
- 🎾 Tennis
- 🎿 Skis
- 🏀 Basketball
- 🏈 Football
- 🏉 Rugby Football
- 🏏 Cricket Games
- 🏐 Volleyball
- 🏑 Field Hockey
- 🏒 Ice Hockey
- Evergreen Tree
- Cactus
- Tulip
- Cherry Blossom
- Rose
- Blossom
- Fork and Knife
- Fork and Knife and Plate
- Jack-o-Lantern
- Christmas Tree
- Balloon
- Party Popper
- Confetti Ball
- Reminder Ribbon
- Carousel Horse
- Fishing Pole
- Headphones
- Musical Note
- Musical Notes
- Musical Score
- Wrapped Gift
- Axe
- Wood
- 🍀 Clover
- 🌺 Hibiscus
- 🪴 Potted Plant
- 🫀 Real Heart
- 🧠 Brain
- 🫁 Lungs
- 🦷 Tooth
- 🦴 Bone
- 🩸 Blood
- 📺 TV
- 🃏 Joker
- 🏓 Table Tennis/Ping Pong
- 🏘️ Houses
- 🏜️ Desert
- 🏠 House
- 🏡 House with Trees
- 🏵️ Rosette
- 🏸 Badminton
- 🏹 Bow and Arrow
- 🐾 Dog Paw Prints
- 👀 Eyes
- 👁️🗨️ Eye in Speech Bubble
- 👅 Tongue
- 👓 Glasses
- 💄 Lipstick
- 💍 Ring
- 💠 Diamond with a dot
- 💣 Bomb
- 💥 Explosion
- 💬 Speech Bubble
- 💭 Thought Balloon
- 💺 Seat
- 💽 Computer Disk
- 💿 Optical Disk
- 📀 DVD
- 📁 Folder
- 📂 Open Folder
- 📒 Ledger
- 📓 Notebook
- 📔 Notebook with Decorative Cover
- 📕 Closed Book
- 📖 Open Book
- 📗 Green Book
- 📘 Blue Book
- 📙 Red Book
- 📚 Books
- 📝 Memo
- 📞 Telephone Receiver
- 📢 Loudspeaker
- 📣 Megaphone
- 📤 Outbox Tray
- 📥 Inbox Tray
- 📨 Incoming Envelope
- 📩 Envelope with Arrow
- 📮 Postbox
- 📱 Smartphone
- 📲 Smartphone with Arrow
- 📴 Mobile Phone Off
- 📷 Camera
- 📸 Camera with Flash
- 📹 Camcorder
- 📽️ Film Projector
- 🔈Speaker Low Volume
- 🔉 Speaker Medium Volume
- 🔊 Speaker Loud Volume
- 🪕 Banjo
- 🪗 Accordion
- 🪘 Long Drum
- 🔋 Battery
- 🔍 Magnifying Glass Tilted Left
- 🔎 Magnifying Glass Tilted Right
- Microbe
- Eye
- Crown
- Ghost
- Alien
- Skull
- Lips
- Envelope with Heart
- Diamond
- Bouquet of Flowers
- Zzz
- Sweat Droplets
- Dashing Away
- Poop
- Dizzy
- 100
- Newspaper
- Crystal Ball
- Hole
- Sunglasses
- Bandage
- Magic Wand
- Feather
- Military Medal
- Sports Medal
- Trophy
- 1st Place Medal
- 2nd Place Medal
- 3rd Place Medal
- ✈️ Airplane
- 🚀 Rocket
- 🛸 UFO
- ⚓ Anchor
- 🔏 Locked with Pen
- 🔐 Locked with Key
- 🔑 Key
- 🔒 Locked
- 🔓 Unlocked
- 🔪 Kitchen Knife
- 🖊️ Pen
- 🖋️ Blue Pen
- 🖌️ Red Pen
- 🖍️ Green Pen
- 🗂️ Card Index Dividers
- 🗃️ Card File Box
- 🗄️ File Cabinet
- 🗝️ Old Key
- 🗯️ Right Anger Bubble
- 🗺️ Map
- 🚌 Bus
- 🚍 Oncoming Bux
- 🚎 Trolley Bus
- 🚒 Fire Truck
- 🚓 Police Car
- 🚔 Oncoming Police Car
- 🚕 Taxi
- 🚖 Oncoming Taxi
- 🚗 Car
- 🚘 Oncoming Car
- 🚢 Ship
- 🚤 Speedboat
- 🚨 Police Car Light
- 🚮 Litter in Bin Sign
- 🛁 Bathtub with Shower
- 🛏️ Bed
- 🛑 Stop Sign
- 🛥️ Motor Boat
- 🛩️ Small Airplane
- 🛫 Airplane Taking Off
- 🛬 Airplane Landing
- 🛳️ Passenger Ship
- 🛷 Sled
- 🛹 Skateboard
- 🛼 Roller Skate
- 🤿 Diving Mask
- 🥁 Dum
- 🥄 Spoon
- 🥅 Goal Net
- 🥊 Boxing Glove
- 🥋 Martial Arts Uniform
- 🥌 Curling
- 🥍 Lacrosse
- 🥎 Softball
- 🥏 Frisbee
- 🧦 Socks
- 🧨 Firecracker
- 🧩 Puzzle Piece
- 🧵 Spool of Thread
- 🧶 Ball of Yarn
- 🧼 Soap
- 🧽 Sponge
- 🩰 Ballet Shoes
- 🪀 Yo-Yo
- 🪁 Kite
- 🪃 Boomerang
- 🪖 Military Helmet
- 🪙 Coin
- 🪡 Needle with Thread
Does the Emoji Kitchen work on iOS?
Officially, no. The Emoji Kitchen does not work on iOS and is an exclusive feature of Gboard for Android devices. Google has never explicitly explained why the Emoji Kitchen doesn’t work on iOS, but it could be a limitation of third-party keyboards on the platform, a limit that Android does not have.
Luckily, you can access a version of the feature on iPhone and iPad. The feature’s creators, Jennifer Daniel and Bhavik Singh, have an online version of the Emoji Kitchen which works through the iOS browser at emoji.kitchen. Users can create an emoji sticker and download it as an image, but it’s important to note that this version of the Emoji Kitchen isn’t as up-to-date as the one on Android.
What are the latest additions?
Since December of last year, Google has made a few new additions to the Emoji Kitchen, expanding the list of supported emoji and adding hundreds of new stickers to the library. As of March 2022, here are the newest additions:
- Comet
- Club
- Hazard
- Partly Sunny
- Cloud with Lightning and Rain
- Umbrella on Ground
- Tent
- Ocean
- Volcano
- New Moon with Face
- Full Moon with Face
- Mostly Sunny
- Mostly Cloudy
- Partly Sunny with Rain
- Rain Cloud
- Thunderstorm
- Wind Blowing Face
- Seedling
- Deciduous Tree
- Palm Tree
- Sunflower
- Herb
- Leaves
- Ice Cream Cone
- Shaved Ice
- Ice Cream Scoop
- Fried Egg
- Tropical Drink
- Baby Bottle
- Ferris Wheel
- Roller Coaster
- Camping
- Beach with Umbrella
- Classical Building
- Desert Island
- Stadium
- Shell
- Ladybug
- Light Bulb
- Water Droplet
- Floppy Disk
- Wastebasket
- Crab
- Butterfly
- Cricket
- Lobster
- Flamingo
- Lotion
- Nazar Amulet
- Ringed Planet
- Beetle
- Cockroach
- Steam Locomotive
- Hammer and Wrench
The latest updates also added some emoji that we can’t add to the post, because Windows 11 is yet to support those emoji natively. They include Coral, Bird’s Nest, Bird’s Nest with Eggs, and Lotus Flower.
The Emoji Kitchen team has also expanded, which has resulted in redesigning some old combinations and adding new ones. Lead Designer Jennifer Daniel shared on Twitter:
Last updated 6/2/2022
