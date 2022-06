Emoji Kitchen for Gboard: Full list of emojis

Earlier this year Google added a neat and fun addition to Gboard in its Emoji Kitchen. The feature lets Android users create wacky combinations of different emoji directly on their keyboard, before sending those creations in their favorite apps. Here’s the full list of what’s supported in the Emoji Kitchen, as well as how you can use it on Android, answers about how it works on iOS, and the latest updates to the feature.

Emoji Kitchen for GBoard: What is it and how does it work?

The Emoji Kitchen in Gboard is a sticker tool that automatically creates mashups of two different emoji. Each combination is handmade and so far there are over 15,000 different stickers that can be created using the Emoji Kitchen.

To create an Emoji Kitchen sticker in Gboard, you’ll need to start with one emoji. For this example, we’ll start with Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes (๐Ÿ˜). Just tap on the first emoji as you normally would and Gboard will automatically list suggested combinations, but you can pick the emoji of your choice to specify the sticker you want. Face with Tears of Joy (๐Ÿ˜‚) combines with the heart-eyes, and you’ll also get further suggestions that follow the same basic theme. Tapping on the sticker will automatically insert it in the app you’re using and remove the emoji from the text field.

Notably, the feature does not work on all Android apps, but it works for most chat apps such as Google Messages, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, and others.

A fun trick with the Emoji Kitchen is that using the Magic Wand (๐Ÿช„) emoji will create the blob emoji that Google used to use on Android, but as stickers.

Emoji Kitchen list, everything that works

What emojis work in the Emoji Kitchen? As mentioned, there are currently over 15,000 possible stickers that can be created by the Emoji Kitchen, but Google doesn’t publish an official list. Thankfully, though, that list can be obtained through the Gboard app, and we’ve compiled a full list of what the Emoji Kitchen supports.

Faces

The emoji you’ll likely use most in the Emoji Kitchen on Gboard is the various collection of faces. Luckily, almost every face is supported. Here’s a list of all of the faces supported in the Emoji Kitchen.

Grinning

Beaming Face

Face with Tears of Joy

Smile

Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes

Grinning Face with Sweat

Grinning Squinting Face

Smiling Face with Halo

Smiling Face with Horns

Angry Face with Horns

Winking Face

Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes

Face Savoring Food

Relieved Face

Face with Heart Eyes

Face with Sunglasses

Smirking Face

Neutral Face

Expressionless Face

Unamused Face

Downcast Face with Sweat

Pensive Face

Frown

Blush

Confused Face

Confounded Face

Kissing Face

Face Blowing a Kiss

Kissing Face with Smiling Eyes

Kissing Face with Closed Eyes

Smiling Face with 3 Hearts

Yawning Face

Smiling Face with Tear Face with Tongue

Winking Face with Tongue

Squinting Face with Tongue

Disappointed Face

Worried Face

Angry Face

Red Angry Face

Face with Tear

Persevering Face

Triumph Face

Sad but Relieved Face

Frowning Face with Open Mouth

Anguished Face

Fearful Face

Weary Face

Sleepy Face

Tired Face

Grimacing Face

Loudly Crying Face

Open Mouth Face โ€

Cold Sweat

Face Screaming in Fear

Astonished

Flushed Face

Sleeping Face

Dizzy Face

Dizzy Face with Spiral Eyes โ€

No Mouth Face

Face in Clouds โ€

Face with Mask

Partying Face

Woozy Face

Hot Face

Cold Face Disguised Face

Pleading Face

Face with Monocle

Slightly Frowning Face

Slightly Smiling Face

Upside Down Face

Rolling Eyes Face

Face with Zippered Mouth

Money-Mouth Face

Face with Thermometer

Nerd Face

Thinking Face

Face with Head Bandage

Robot

Hugging Face

Cowboy

Clown

Nauseated Face

Rolling on the Floor Laughing Face

Drooling Face

Lying Face

Sneezing Face

Face with Raised Eyebrow

Starstruck Face

Zany Face

Shushing Face

Face with Symbols on Mouth

Face with Hand over Mouth

Face Vomiting

Exploding Head

Animals

One of the other major groups of emoji you’ll be using in Emoji Kitchen consists of animals. Personally, this is my favorite section, because it consists of some truly adorable creations. The turtle alone is precious and must be defended at all costs.

Mouse

Rabbit

Cat

Snail

Goat

Monkey

Pig

Octopus

Bee

Fish

Turtle

Bird

Koala

Lion

๐Ÿฏ Tiger

Dog

Service Dog

Poodle

Dog Face

Guide Dog Scorpion

Unicorn

Bat

Owl

Deer

Hedgehog

Llama

Sloth

Spider

Teddy Bear

Mouse Face

Rabbit Face

Cat Face

Monkey Face

Pig Face

Penguin

Raccoon

๐Ÿ•Š๏ธ Dove Bear Face

Panda Face

Pig Nose

Grinning Cat

Grinning Cat with Tears of Joy

Smiling Cat

Cat with Heart Eyes

Cat with Smirk Face

Cat with Kissing Face

Cat with Pouting Face

Cat with Crying Face

Cat Screaming with Fear

See-No-Evil Monkey

Hear-No-Evil Monkey

Speak-No-Evil Monkey

Hearts

Another commonly used section of the Emoji Kitchen list will be hearts, and there’s a huge collection to pick from. Almost any heart emoji will work with the Kitchen, and some will create neat designs when combined with other emoji.

Heart

Heart Exclamation

Heart on Fire

Heart with Bandage

Beating Heart

Broken Heart

Two Hearts Sparkling Heart

Growing Heart

Heart with Arrow

Blue Heart

Green Heart

Yellow Heart

Purple Heart Black Heart

White Heart

Brown Heart

Orange Heart

Heart with Ribbon

Revolving Hearts

Heart Decoration

Symbols

๐Ÿ†— OK

๐Ÿ†’ Cool

๐Ÿ†˜ SOS

โ˜ฎ๏ธ Peace

โ™ˆ Aries

โ™‰ Taurus

โ™Š Gemini

โ™‹ Cancer

โ™Œ Leo

โ™ Virgo

โ™Ž Libra

โ™ Scorpius

โ™ Sagittarius

โ™‘ Capricornus

โ™’ Aquarius

โ™“ Pisces

ยฉ๏ธ Copyright

ยฎ๏ธ Registered โ‰๏ธ Exclamation Question

โ„ข๏ธ Trade Mark

โ˜‘๏ธ Checkbox with Check

โ™ป๏ธ Recycle

โ™พ๏ธInfinity

โœ Checkmark Button

โœ”๏ธ Checkmark

โœ–๏ธ Multiply

โ“ Red Question Mark

โ” Question Mark

โ• Exclamation Point

โ—๏ธ Red Exclamation Point

โž• Plus

โž– Subtract

โž— Divide

โžฐ Curly Loop

โžฟ Double Curly Loop

ใ€ฐ๏ธ Wavy Dash ๐Ÿ€„๏ธ Mahjong Red Dragon

๐Ÿ ฐ๏ธ A Button/Blood Type

๐Ÿ ฑ๏ธ B Button/Blood Type

๐Ÿ พ๏ธ O Button/Blood Type

๐Ÿ†Ž AB Button/Blood Type

๐Ÿ†‘ CL Button

๐Ÿ†“ Free Button

๐Ÿ†• New Button

๐Ÿ†™ UPI Button

๐Ÿง ATM Sign

๐Ÿ’ฑ Currency Exchange

๐Ÿ’ฒ Heavy Dollar Sign

๐Ÿ’ด Yen

๐Ÿ’ต Dollar

๐Ÿ’ถ Euro

๐Ÿ’ท Pound Banknote

โš–๏ธ Balance Scale

โšก๏ธ High Voltage

Food

Coffee

Hot Dog

Hot Pepper

Lemon

Pineapple

Strawberry

Bread

Orange

Banana

Avocado

Baguette Bread

Cheese

Cupcake

Birthday Cake

๐ŸŒฏ Burrito

๐Ÿฟ Popcorn

๐ŸŽ Apple

๐ŸŒฎ Taco

๐ŸŒฐ Chestnut

๐ŸŒฝ Corn

๐Ÿ„ Mushroom

๐Ÿ Strawberry

๐Ÿ‡ Grapes

๐Ÿˆ Melon

๐Ÿ Pear

๐Ÿ” Burger

๐Ÿ– Meat on Bone

๐Ÿ˜ Rice Cracker

๐Ÿ™ Rice Ball

๐Ÿš Cooked Rice

๐Ÿ› Curry Rice

๐Ÿœ Steaming Bowl

๐Ÿ Spaghetti ๐ŸŸ French Fries

๐Ÿ Roasted Sweet Potato

๐Ÿฃ Sushi

๐Ÿค Shrimp

๐Ÿฅ Fish Cake

๐Ÿฉ Doughnut

๐Ÿช Cookie

๐Ÿซ Chocolate

๐Ÿฐ Shortcake

๐Ÿฑ Bento Box

๐Ÿฒ Pot of Food

๐Ÿต Teacup without handle

๐Ÿฅ Croissant

๐Ÿฅ’ Cucumber

๐Ÿฅ” Potato

๐Ÿฅ• Carrot

๐Ÿฅ— Salad

๐Ÿฅ˜ Shallow Pan of Food

๐Ÿฅ™ Stuffed Flatbread

๐Ÿฅœ Peanut

๐Ÿฅ Kiwi

๐Ÿฅž Pancakes

๐Ÿฅ Fortune Cookie

๐Ÿฅฃ Bowl with Spoon

๐Ÿฅฅ Coconut

๐Ÿฅฆ Broccoli

๐Ÿฅจ Pretzel

๐Ÿฅฉ Steak

๐Ÿฅช Sandwich

๐Ÿฅซ Canned Food

๐Ÿฅญ Mango

๐Ÿฅฏ Bagel

๐Ÿง‚ Salt ๐Ÿง„ Garlic

๐Ÿง Onion

๐Ÿง† Falafel

๐Ÿง‰ Mate

๐Ÿง‹ Boba Tea

๐Ÿซ Blueberries

๐Ÿซ‘ Bell Pepper

๐Ÿซ’ Olive

๐Ÿซ“ Flatbread

๐Ÿซ” Tamale

๐Ÿซ• Fondue

Misc

Sunny

Cloudy

Snowman

Snowman without Snow

Crossbones

Sparkles

Snowflake

Star

Cityscape

Night with Stars

Sunset

Cityscape at Dusk

Rainbow

Globe showing Europe/Africa

Globe showing Americas

Globe showing Asia/Australia

Globe with Meridians

First Quarter Moon Face

Last Quarter Moon Face

Sun with Face

Glowing Star

Shooting Star

Tornado

Fog

๐ŸŽ๏ธ Racecar

โšฝ Soccer Ball

๐ŸŽจ Paint

๐ŸŽฐ Slots

๐Ÿ’ณ Credit Card

๐Ÿ’ฐ Money Bag

๐Ÿ’ธ Money with Wings

โ˜‚๏ธUmbrella

โ˜”๏ธ Umbrella with Rain

๐ŸŒ‚ Closed Umbrella

โ˜Ž๏ธ Telephone

โ˜˜๏ธShamrock

โ™Ÿ๏ธChess Pawn

โšพ๏ธ Baseball

โ›“๏ธChains

โ›ณ๏ธ Golf Course

โ›ด๏ธ Ferry

โ›ต๏ธ Sailboat

โ›ธ๏ธ Ice Skate

โœ‰๏ธ Envelope

โœ๏ธ Pencil

โœ’๏ธ Fountain Pen

๐ŸŒ€ Cyclone

๐ŸŒ„ Sunrise over Mountains

๐ŸŒ Sunrise

๐ŸŒ‘ New Moon

๐ŸŒ’ Waxing Cresent Moon

๐ŸŒ“ First Quarter Moon

๐ŸŒ” Waxing Gibbous Moon

๐ŸŒ• Full Moon

๐ŸŒ– Waning Gibbous Moon

๐ŸŒ— Last Quarter Moon

๐ŸŒ˜ Waning Crescent Moon

๐ŸŒ™ Crescent Moon

๐ŸŒจ๏ธ Cloud with Snow

๐ŸŽ€ Ribbon

๐ŸŽ™๏ธ Studio Microphone

๐ŸŽž๏ธ Film Frames

๐ŸŽŸ๏ธ Admission Tickets

๐ŸŽค Microphone

๐ŸŽฅ Movie Camera

๐ŸŽช Circus Tent

๐ŸŽซ Ticket

๐ŸŽฌ Clapper Board

๐ŸŽญ Performing Arts

๐ŸŽฎ Video Game Controller

๐ŸŽฏ Dart Board

๐ŸŽฑ Eight Ball

๐ŸŽฒ Dice

๐ŸŽณ Bowling

๐ŸŽด Flower Playing Cards

๐ŸŽท Saxophone

๐ŸŽธ Electric Guitar

๐ŸŽน Piano

๐ŸŽบ Trumpet

๐ŸŽป Violin

๐ŸŽฝ Running Shirt

๐ŸŽพ Tennis

๐ŸŽฟ Skis

๐Ÿ€ Basketball

๐Ÿˆ Football

๐Ÿ‰ Rugby Football

๐Ÿ Cricket Games

๐Ÿ Volleyball

๐Ÿ‘ Field Hockey

๐Ÿ’ Ice Hockey Evergreen Tree

Cactus

Tulip

Cherry Blossom

Rose

Blossom

Fork and Knife

Fork and Knife and Plate

Jack-o-Lantern

Christmas Tree

Balloon

Party Popper

Confetti Ball

Reminder Ribbon

Carousel Horse

Fishing Pole

Headphones

Musical Note

Musical Notes

Musical Score

Wrapped Gift

Axe

Wood

๐Ÿ€ Clover

๐ŸŒบ Hibiscus

๐Ÿชด Potted Plant

๐Ÿซ€ Real Heart

๐Ÿง Brain

๐Ÿซ Lungs

๐Ÿฆท Tooth

๐Ÿฆด Bone

๐Ÿฉธ Blood

๐Ÿ“บ TV

๐Ÿƒ Joker

๐Ÿ“ Table Tennis/Ping Pong

๐Ÿ˜๏ธ Houses

๐Ÿœ๏ธ Desert

๐Ÿ House

๐Ÿก House with Trees

๐Ÿต๏ธ Rosette

๐Ÿธ Badminton

๐Ÿน Bow and Arrow

๐Ÿพ Dog Paw Prints

๐Ÿ‘€ Eyes

๐Ÿ‘๏ธโ€๐Ÿ—จ๏ธ Eye in Speech Bubble

๐Ÿ‘ Tongue

๐Ÿ‘“ Glasses

๐Ÿ’„ Lipstick

๐Ÿ’ Ring

๐Ÿ’ Diamond with a dot

๐Ÿ’ฃ Bomb

๐Ÿ’ฅ Explosion

๐Ÿ’ฌ Speech Bubble

๐Ÿ’ญ Thought Balloon

๐Ÿ’บ Seat

๐Ÿ’ฝ Computer Disk

๐Ÿ’ฟ Optical Disk

๐Ÿ“€ DVD

๐Ÿ“ Folder

๐Ÿ“‚ Open Folder

๐Ÿ“’ Ledger

๐Ÿ““ Notebook

๐Ÿ“” Notebook with Decorative Cover

๐Ÿ“• Closed Book

๐Ÿ“– Open Book

๐Ÿ“— Green Book

๐Ÿ“˜ Blue Book

๐Ÿ“™ Red Book

๐Ÿ“š Books

๐Ÿ“ Memo

๐Ÿ“ž Telephone Receiver

๐Ÿ“ข Loudspeaker

๐Ÿ“ฃ Megaphone

๐Ÿ“ค Outbox Tray

๐Ÿ“ฅ Inbox Tray

๐Ÿ“ง E-Mail

๐Ÿ“จ Incoming Envelope

๐Ÿ“ฉ Envelope with Arrow

๐Ÿ“ฎ Postbox

๐Ÿ“ฑ Smartphone

๐Ÿ“ฒ Smartphone with Arrow

๐Ÿ“ด Mobile Phone Off

๐Ÿ“ท Camera

๐Ÿ“ธ Camera with Flash

๐Ÿ“น Camcorder

๐Ÿ“ฝ๏ธ Film Projector

๐Ÿ”ˆSpeaker Low Volume

๐Ÿ”‰ Speaker Medium Volume

๐Ÿ”Š Speaker Loud Volume

๐Ÿช• Banjo

๐Ÿช— Accordion

๐Ÿช˜ Long Drum

๐Ÿ”‹ Battery

๐Ÿ” Magnifying Glass Tilted Left

๐Ÿ”Ž Magnifying Glass Tilted Right Microbe

Eye

Crown

Ghost

Alien

Skull

Lips

Envelope with Heart

Diamond

Bouquet of Flowers

Zzz

Sweat Droplets

Dashing Away

Poop

Dizzy

100

Newspaper

Crystal Ball

Hole

Sunglasses

Bandage

Magic Wand

Feather

Military Medal

Sports Medal

Trophy

1st Place Medal

2nd Place Medal

3rd Place Medal

โœˆ๏ธ Airplane

๐Ÿš€ Rocket

๐Ÿ›ธ UFO

โš“ Anchor

๐Ÿ” Locked with Pen

๐Ÿ” Locked with Key

๐Ÿ”‘ Key

๐Ÿ”’ Locked

๐Ÿ”“ Unlocked

๐Ÿ”ช Kitchen Knife

๐Ÿ–Š๏ธ Pen

๐Ÿ–‹๏ธ Blue Pen

๐Ÿ–Œ๏ธ Red Pen

๐Ÿ–๏ธ Green Pen

๐Ÿ—‚๏ธ Card Index Dividers

๐Ÿ—ƒ๏ธ Card File Box

๐Ÿ—„๏ธ File Cabinet

๐Ÿ—๏ธ Old Key

๐Ÿ—ฏ๏ธ Right Anger Bubble

๐Ÿ—บ๏ธ Map

๐ŸšŒ Bus

๐Ÿš Oncoming Bux

๐ŸšŽ Trolley Bus

๐Ÿš’ Fire Truck

๐Ÿš“ Police Car

๐Ÿš” Oncoming Police Car

๐Ÿš• Taxi

๐Ÿš– Oncoming Taxi

๐Ÿš— Car

๐Ÿš˜ Oncoming Car

๐Ÿšข Ship

๐Ÿšค Speedboat

๐Ÿšจ Police Car Light

๐Ÿšฎ Litter in Bin Sign

๐Ÿ› Bathtub with Shower

๐Ÿ›๏ธ Bed

๐Ÿ›‘ Stop Sign

๐Ÿ›ฅ๏ธ Motor Boat

๐Ÿ›ฉ๏ธ Small Airplane

๐Ÿ›ซ Airplane Taking Off

๐Ÿ›ฌ Airplane Landing

๐Ÿ›ณ๏ธ Passenger Ship

๐Ÿ›ท Sled

๐Ÿ›น Skateboard

๐Ÿ›ผ Roller Skate

๐Ÿคฟ Diving Mask

๐Ÿฅ Dum

๐Ÿฅ„ Spoon

๐Ÿฅ Goal Net

๐ŸฅŠ Boxing Glove

๐Ÿฅ‹ Martial Arts Uniform

๐ŸฅŒ Curling

๐Ÿฅ Lacrosse

๐ŸฅŽ Softball

๐Ÿฅ Frisbee

๐Ÿงฆ Socks

๐Ÿงจ Firecracker

๐Ÿงฉ Puzzle Piece

๐Ÿงต Spool of Thread

๐Ÿงถ Ball of Yarn

๐Ÿงผ Soap

๐Ÿงฝ Sponge

๐Ÿฉฐ Ballet Shoes

๐Ÿช€ Yo-Yo

๐Ÿช Kite

๐Ÿชƒ Boomerang

๐Ÿช– Military Helmet

๐Ÿช™ Coin

๐Ÿชก Needle with Thread

Does the Emoji Kitchen work on iOS?

Officially, no. The Emoji Kitchen does not work on iOS and is an exclusive feature of Gboard for Android devices. Google has never explicitly explained why the Emoji Kitchen doesn’t work on iOS, but it could be a limitation of third-party keyboards on the platform, a limit that Android does not have.

Luckily, you can access a version of the feature on iPhone and iPad. The feature’s creators, Jennifer Daniel and Bhavik Singh, have an online version of the Emoji Kitchen which works through the iOS browser at emoji.kitchen. Users can create an emoji sticker and download it as an image, but it’s important to note that this version of the Emoji Kitchen isn’t as up-to-date as the one on Android.

What are the latest additions?

Since December of last year, Google has made a few new additions to the Emoji Kitchen, expanding the list of supported emoji and adding hundreds of new stickers to the library. As of March 2022, here are the newest additions:

Comet

Comet Club

Club Hazard

Hazard Partly Sunny

Partly Sunny Cloud with Lightning and Rain

Cloud with Lightning and Rain Umbrella on Ground

Umbrella on Ground Tent

Tent Ocean

Ocean Volcano

Volcano New Moon with Face

New Moon with Face Full Moon with Face

Full Moon with Face Mostly Sunny

Mostly Sunny Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Cloudy Partly Sunny with Rain

Partly Sunny with Rain Rain Cloud

Rain Cloud Thunderstorm

Thunderstorm Wind Blowing Face

Wind Blowing Face Seedling

Seedling Deciduous Tree

Deciduous Tree Palm Tree

Palm Tree Sunflower

Sunflower Herb

Herb Leaves

Leaves Ice Cream Cone

Ice Cream Cone Shaved Ice

Shaved Ice Ice Cream Scoop

Ice Cream Scoop Fried Egg

Fried Egg Tropical Drink

Tropical Drink Baby Bottle

Baby Bottle Ferris Wheel

Ferris Wheel Roller Coaster

Roller Coaster Camping

Camping Beach with Umbrella

Beach with Umbrella Classical Building

Classical Building Desert Island

Desert Island Stadium

Stadium Shell

Shell Ladybug

Ladybug Light Bulb

Light Bulb Water Droplet

Water Droplet Floppy Disk

Floppy Disk Wastebasket

Wastebasket Crab

Crab Butterfly

Butterfly Cricket

Cricket Lobster

Lobster Flamingo

Flamingo Lotion

Lotion Nazar Amulet

Nazar Amulet Ringed Planet

Ringed Planet Beetle

Beetle Cockroach

Cockroach Steam Locomotive

Steam Locomotive Hammer and Wrench

The latest updates also added some emoji that we can’t add to the post, because Windows 11 is yet to support those emoji natively. They include Coral, Bird’s Nest, Bird’s Nest with Eggs, and Lotus Flower.

The Emoji Kitchen team has also expanded, which has resulted in redesigning some old combinations and adding new ones. Lead Designer Jennifer Daniel shared on Twitter:

Rich (@yeemachine) is an inventive creator and has renovated the kitchen a bit so we can make more recipes. Vibration effects, "eye-umlauts", up fixes โ€” these are all popular visual morphemes found in comics and now you can make them with these custom emotes! pic.twitter.com/GSzO5CIVwd — Jennifer Daniel (@jenniferdaniel) March 10, 2022

Last updated 6/2/2022

