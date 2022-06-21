Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 hits $594 (Save $106), Luna Cloud Gaming Controller $40, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 at $594. That’s alongside an early Prime Day discount on Amazon’s Luna Cloud Gaming Controller at $40 and Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio at $70. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 now starts at $594

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 128GB for $594. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer comes within cents of the all-time low and is the second-best price to date at $8 under our previous mention. You’ll also find the elevated 256GB model on sale and now sitting at $679 from its usual $780 price tag in order to match the all-time low.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed by up to 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller hits $40 all-time low

As part of its early Prime Day 2022 price drops, today Amazon is offering Prime members its Luna Cloud Game Controller for $40. The regularly $70 gamepad is now 43% or $30 off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. This year’s Prime Day offer is $20 under the previous 2022 low making now a notable opportunity to score one.

While the Luna controller is designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service “where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own,” it also works with Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices over Bluetooth. Powered up over USB-C, it features low-friction thumbsticks, four face buttons, a 4-way directional pad and a “comfortable” textured grip. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio complements your Galaxy S22

Following up the Galaxy S22 discount that went live this past weekend, Amazon is now discounting the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio to $70. Down from $90, today’s offer is delivering the first discount in months at $20 off while marking the second-best price yet at within $8 of the 2022 low.

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot for topping off one of its wearables. So whether you have one of the new Galaxy S22 devices or want to streamline an existing setup, this is a great option for those in the Samsung ecosystem. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

