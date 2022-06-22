Google Store gets series of ‘Ideas + Info’ articles featuring Pixel and Nest tips

After launching a new retail location in New York last week, the online Google Store now has a series of “Ideas + Info” articles.
Vaguely blog-esque in nature, the company says “Ideas + Info” will help you “[s]ave time, stay connected, and get the most out of your Google products.” Accessible from the bottom of the Google Store, there’s a homepage that’s more slick than not with clear Material You flourishes throughout.
The top section highlights five articles — we’ve spotted 11 in total today — and is followed by “Top video picks.” More articles are after that with a “This is #TeamPixel” carousel closing things out. There’s a shortcut to “Submit your phone” for display on Instagram (mostly) and Twitter that takes you to the same third-party submission portal Google has invited people to use in the past.
- Take even better sunset photos
- Bye-bye, spotty Wi-Fi. How a mesh network can help.
- A day in the life of a smart home
- Pixel 6 features you didn’t know you had
- Tips to save even more with your Nest thermostat
- Helping deaf people join the conversation with Pixel phones
- How an AI camera can make everyone’s photos better
- 7 ways a smart home can help seniors
- How one family turned their new home into a smart home
- Host your next dinner party with the help of Google Assistant routines
- 4 ways to stay connected to your kids at home
The posts don’t have bylines and are interview-esque in nature. They all prominently link to the products being discussed, and the tips are fine enough. Of course, it all comes down to how much promotion Google will be giving Ideas + Info, with email and Twitter presumably being the primary routes for exposure.
More on Google Store:
- Here’s a look at Google Store Williamsburg, its first neighborhood store [Gallery]
- You can now buy a Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with AT&T from the Google Store
- Google Store removes dedicated ‘Gaming’ tab, effectively burying Stadia, to highlight Pixel Buds
- Chromecast with Google TV expands to eight new countries in Europe, two years later
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.