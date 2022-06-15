Here’s a look at Google Store Williamsburg, its first neighborhood store [Gallery]

Somewhat amusingly, Google Store Williamsburg is the announcement from I/O 2022 by the hardware division that is launching — so to speak — first, and here’s a virtual tour of it.

Google Store Williamsburg is located at 134 N 6th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, or about 4.5 miles (by bike) from the Chelsea flagship that opened last June. It is Google’s first “neighborhood store” and offers a “more intimate setting that celebrates the unique neighborhood.”

The dark storefront is adorned with a multi-colored “G” at the top, while another one protrudes at the right edge where there’s a street-level “Google Store” sign.

As soon as you walk through the door at the Google Store Williamsburg, you’ll find an installation by Brooklyn-based artist Olalekan Jeyifous, whose work examines the relationships between architecture, community and the environment.

As you enter, the left wall is where you’ll find the “Here to Help” desk/counter to ask questions and get support, including phone repairs.

Front and center (literally) is a table with the entire Pixel phone lineup — arranged in groupings of three. In fact, the “Phones & Earbuds” section, which has about five surfaces in total, is the first thing you encounter as you walk through the store. Some of the phones are displayed alongside Fitbit wearables, and the Pixel Watch will presumably play a greater role in the future. There’s also a smaller wall of phone cases at the right side.

“Displays & Speakers” are toward the back as one joint table with the Nest Audio, Mini, Hub, Hub Max, cameras, and Chromecast with Google TV. The company is again using display cubes that have custom transparent LED screens and feature the actual device being advertised inside. It’s part of the floor-to-ceiling shelves located throughout the store that help separate the open space, while there are also other dioramas (YouTube Music and Premium, recycled materials, Google One, Fitbit Premium, etc.) that are static in nature.

Toward the back are “Grab & Go walls” to pick up products, including first and third-party accessories, as well as fun Google Store merchandise. Couches are built into the rear walls, and this area will also be used for workshops and local events.

Google Store Williamsburg opens to the public tomorrow (Thursday, June 6) at 10 a.m. ET.

