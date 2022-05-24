You can now buy a Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with AT&T from the Google Store

Abner Li

- May. 24th 2022 12:50 pm PT

0

The US Google Store has long let you purchase Pixel phones unlocked through Google Fi or with Verizon. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now available through AT&T on the Google Store.

After selecting a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro on the Google Store, AT&T now appears alongside Unlocked, Verizon, and Google Fi. Like Verizon, it includes a SIM, and you can take advantage of the 36-month 0% APR AT&T financing. There’s no change in Pixel 5a availability as of today.

Financing Required, phone upgrade only

The Pixel 6 starts at $699 and is only available in Stormy Black at 128GB. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro is also available in Cloudy White, though only the black model offers 256GB of storage.

Pixel 6 AT&T Google Store
Pixel 6 Pro AT&T Google Store

After going through optional Trade-in and Protection, the Billing screen asks whether to pay via the AT&T Installment Plan or AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up. The next step is signing in to your AT&T account. Meanwhile:

To pay in full, select an unlocked device or visit att.com

This new Google Store carrier partner is coming pretty late in the life cycle of the Pixel 6 series but comes ahead of the Pixel 6a in July and the fall Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch. The company is clearly not letting that tease detract from ongoing sales. Back at I/O 2022, Google said the Pixel 6 sold more than the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 combined.

More on Pixel 6:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Store

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com