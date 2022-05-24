You can now buy a Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with AT&T from the Google Store

The US Google Store has long let you purchase Pixel phones unlocked through Google Fi or with Verizon. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now available through AT&T on the Google Store.

After selecting a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro on the Google Store, AT&T now appears alongside Unlocked, Verizon, and Google Fi. Like Verizon, it includes a SIM, and you can take advantage of the 36-month 0% APR AT&T financing. There’s no change in Pixel 5a availability as of today.

Financing Required, phone upgrade only

The Pixel 6 starts at $699 and is only available in Stormy Black at 128GB. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro is also available in Cloudy White, though only the black model offers 256GB of storage.

After going through optional Trade-in and Protection, the Billing screen asks whether to pay via the AT&T Installment Plan or AT&T Installment Plan with Next Up. The next step is signing in to your AT&T account. Meanwhile:

To pay in full, select an unlocked device or visit att.com

This new Google Store carrier partner is coming pretty late in the life cycle of the Pixel 6 series but comes ahead of the Pixel 6a in July and the fall Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch. The company is clearly not letting that tease detract from ongoing sales. Back at I/O 2022, Google said the Pixel 6 sold more than the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 combined.

