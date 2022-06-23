Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G now $300 off, Anker 3-in-1 PowerWave Go $140, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a $300 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. That’s alongside Anker’s 3-in-1 PowerWave Go charging stand at $140, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees $300 discount

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $700. Down from the usual $1,000 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $300 off. This not only beats our previous mention by $150, but is also the well below the Black Friday price of $800.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker’s PowerHouse 200 portable power station hits $160

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station for $160. Down from $260, you’re looking at a $100 discount and a match of the 2022 low. This is the best we’ve seen since our previous mention back in February, as well. Featuring a 57600mAh internal battery, we found this to be a compelling option in our hands-on review for everything from camping and tailgating to charging drones and more. Its AC outlet pairs with two 2.4A USB-A slots as well as a 30W USB-C PD output and an AC car port to provide plenty of I/O.

Anker’s 3-in-1 PowerWave Go refuels your entire EDC

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Charging Stand for $140. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $60 off. On top of just marking the first discount of the year, this is also $13 under our previous mention from last fall.

Arriving as the most capable charger from Anker yet, its new PowerWave Go packs in three different ways to refuel the devices in your EDC. Powered by one of the new 45W Nano II GaN chargers, it can handle charging up your Android smartphone thanks to a Qi stand that also doubles as a removable power bank. That’s alongside a removable Apple Watch puck as well a spot to rest true wireless earbuds. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

