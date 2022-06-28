Google adding six Stadia Pro games for July 2022, including Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Following a big drop last month that tied with this year’s high, July 2022 will bring six games to Stadia Pro that are predominantly new to the platform.

It starts with Centipede: Recharged ($9.99) from Atari:

The original bug-blasting arcade game is back! Centipede: Recharged has been reimagined for modern gameplay, with vibrant visuals designed for modern screens and a 16:9 field of play. A dozen new power-ups can give you an edge by introducing abilities like screen-clearing explosions, rail guns, and even slowing down time. Every mode and level is playable in local co-op mode with a friend.

Other new Stadia Pro games for July 2022 include Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, Those Who Remain, Worms W.M.D., and Roguebook. We’re still awaiting details on whether they’re all available on day one.

Meanwhile, the only existing title is Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R ($39.99).

The elite criminal racing organization, SH1FT3R, is back, and only the most talented drivers and spy weapon combat can stop them! Race as your favorite characters, including Tony Toretto, Echo, Cisco, Layla Gray, or even race as the notorious SH1FT3R gang during multiplayer mode. Use innovative gadgets and tear up the tracks in a globe-trotting tournament in story mode, couch co-op, or online multiplayer.

This month sees five claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro: DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, Hello Engineer, The Darkside Detective, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, and Unto The End.

The count currently stands at 53 titles after the additions/subtractions:

Darksiders Genesis, Wave Break, HITMAN – The Complete First Season, République, Cake Bash, PHOGS!, Destroy All Humans!, Journey to the Savage Planet, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, PixelJunk Raiders, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Terraria, Kaze and the Wild Masks, Killer Queen Black, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, OUTRIDERS, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Control Ultimate Edition, GRIME, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, ARK: Survival Evolved, Darkwood, Darksiders III, Merek’s Market, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, Wreckfest, Chicken Police – Paint it RED!, One Hand Clapping, Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition, Adam Wolfe, Dawn of the Monsters, City Legends – The Curse of the Crimson Shadow CE, World War Z: Aftermath, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, Cities: Skylines – Stadia Edition, Deliver Us the Moon, Lake, Deathrun TV, Through the Darkest of Times, Golf with Your Friends, TOHU, Ben 10: Power Trip, Centipede: Recharged, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, Those Who Remain, Worms W.M.D., Roguebook, and Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

