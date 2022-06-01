[Update: Claim now] Google adds 7 Stadia Pro games for June 2022, including Deliver Us The Moon

Announced later than usual, June 2022 will bring seven games to Stadia Pro with all titles announced in one go following last month’s rather protracted reveal. That matches the previous high for 2022 in February.

Update 6/1: The June 2022 games — Deliver Us The Moon, Lake, Deathrun TV, Through the Darkest of Times, Golf with Your Friends, TOHU, and Ben 10: Power Trip — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Wednesday, June 1 will see all the titles come to the $9.99 per month membership, starting with the delayed Deliver Us the Moon ($24.99):

A sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future, where Earth’s natural resources are depleted. A lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction.

Other new Stadia titles include Lake ($19.99), Deathrun TV ($14.99), and Through the Darkest of Times ($14.99):

Escape to a beautiful, rustic environment without cellphones and the internet as Meredith Weiss, who takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. In this indie, open-world adventure game where your choices matter, you’ll have to make up your mind: return to the demanding city job, or stay in the town you grew up in?

Experience real-time blistering speed and bullet-dodging action as you compete for glory…assuming you’re able to survive. A fast, hardcore rogue-lite twin-stick shooter set in the world’s biggest and craziest game show where only “likes” really count.

Lead an underground resistance group in 1933’s Berlin. Your goal is to deal small blows to Hitler’s Third Reich regime – dropping leaflets to spread awareness, painting messages on walls, sabotaging, gathering information, and recruiting more followers. And all of that while staying undercover – if the regime’s forces learn about your group, the life of each member is in grave danger.

Meanwhile, these existing games are coming tomorrow: Golf with Your Friends ($19.99), TOHU ($14.99), and Ben 10: Power Trip ($29.99).

This month sees six claimable games leave — for prospective subscribers — Stadia Pro: Blue Fire, Foreclosed, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, and TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS.

The count currently stands at 52 titles after the additions/subtractions:

Darksiders Genesis, Wave Break, HITMAN – The Complete First Season, République, Cake Bash, PHOGS!, Destroy All Humans!, Unto The End, Journey to the Savage Planet, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, PixelJunk Raiders, It Came From Space And Ate Our Brains, Terraria, Kaze and the Wild Masks, Killer Queen Black, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, OUTRIDERS, The Darkside Detective, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, Control Ultimate Edition, GRIME, PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of New Riders, ARK: Survival Evolved, Darkwood, Darksiders III, Merek’s Market, Hello Engineer, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Wavetale, Wreckfest, Chicken Police – Paint it RED!, One Hand Clapping, Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition, Adam Wolfe, Dawn of the Monsters, City Legends – The Curse of the Crimson Shadow CE, World War Z: Aftermath, Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, Cities: Skylines – Stadia Edition, Deliver Us the Moon, Lake, Deathrun TV, Through the Darkest of Times, Golf with Your Friends, TOHU, and Ben 10: Power Trip

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro June 2022 games. They will join the Pro games carousel or you can manually find the listing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: