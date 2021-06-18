E3 2021 brought a bunch of new game announcements, and while cloud gaming wasn’t a major focus of the event, Xbox Game Pass got some major wins. Here’s what you need to know.
Xbox Game Pass at E3: All the announcements
Exclusives were the name of the game at E3 2021, and Microsoft dominated the conversation. On top of that, a ton of new games were announced at E3 that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass when they debut. Standouts include Starfield, Slime Rancher 2, The Outer Worlds 2, Forza Horizon 5, and more. Among Us will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass as announced at E3. Notably, though, Microsoft has not yet confirmed which of these titles will be available through xCloud.
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Age of Empires 4
- Among Us
- Anacrusis
- Aragami 2
- Atomic Heart
- Back 4 Blood
- Contraband
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
- Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
- Forza Horizon 5
- Grounded: The Shroom and Doom update
- Hades
- Halo Infinite
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Party Animals
- Psychonauts 2
- Redfall
- Replaced
- Sable
- Scorn
- Shredders
- Slime Rancher 2
- Somerville
- STALKER 2
- Starfield
- The Ascent
- The Gunk
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Twelve Minutes
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
GeForce Now adding 10 new games this week
Nvidia also announced 10 new titles unlocking for the platform this week, most notably including support for the closed beta of Humankind. If you have access to the closed beta, you’ll be able to stream on GeForce Now.
- Humankind (Closed Beta on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Overcooked! 2 (Free on Epic Games Store until June 24)
- Roguebook (Steam)
- Panzer Corps 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Pathway (Steam)
- Supraland (Steam)
- Sword and Fairy (Steam)
- Sword and Fairy 2 (Steam)
- The Universim (Steam)
- World of Warships (Epic Games Store)
Amazon Luna gets The Falconeer, more from E3
This week, Amazon Luna+ subscribers are getting access to another new game, The Falconeer. The title is in early access for now, making it one of the platform’s first early access titles.
At E3, Ubisoft announced a few new titles, some of which are coming to Amazon Luna. New games coming to the platform include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Rainbow Six Extraction.
