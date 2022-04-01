Stadia Changelog: Deliver Us The Moon gets delayed, Worms W.M.D. may be coming soon

As April kicks off, Google Stadia has added a couple of new games, has hints of another pretty big release in the pipeline, and has unfortunately confirmed a delay for Deliver Us The Moon.

New games on Stadia

Just one new game was released on Stadia this week, with City Legends – The Curse of the Crimson Shadow CE being released for $19.99. The game is also available as a part of April’s Stadia Pro lineup. World War Z: Aftermath is also supposed to be available today, but has yet to actually arrive.

Assuming the latter does debut, Stadia will have added 17 new games to the platform during this calendar year. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promises at least 100 new games during 2022.

Games coming to Stadia

Google didn’t directly announce any new games for Stadia this week, but there were two announcements. Projekt Z, a crowdfunded zombie shooter that takes place during World War II, will be offering a Stadia tier as a part of its Kickstarter campaign. This doesn’t guarantee that the game will actually be released to the platform, but it’s certainly likely!

Meanwhile, Team17 seemingly confirmed that it will bring a third game to Stadia alongside Overcooked and Golf with your Friends. The hit Worms W.M.D. is supposedly coming “very soon” according to Team17’s official Twitter account.

We're bringing Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Golf With Your Friends and Worms W.M.D to Google Stadia very soon. — Team17 (@Team17) March 28, 2022

Deliver Us The Moon is delayed on Stadia

While it was supposed to arrive today, Deliver Us The Moon has suffered an unfortunate delay on Google Stadia. The game, which first launched in 2018 on other platforms, was scheduled to arrive as a part of April’s Pro lineup, but Wired Productions announced on Twitter yesterday that the game would be delayed to a later date.

Attention all astronauts 🚨 Sadly, tomorrows launch of Deliver Us The Moon on @GoogleStadia has been delayed 😩. We'll update you all as soon as a new launch date has been arranged, thank you for your patience. Standby Stadians 👏 pic.twitter.com/rpHwop5eGS — Wired Productions (@WiredP) March 31, 2022

PUBG celebrates its fifth anniversary

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, PUBG has released a full roadmap for what to expect from the game in 2022. There’s a new map coming, “Sanhok” will revert to its original state, and other tweaks will be made.

Marvel’s Avengers 2.3

The Avengers game from Square Enix picked up its v2.3 update this week, with a new mission chain led by Nick Fury, a revamp to the War Table, and more. You can read the full changelog here.

Our March update is being published today! Get in the Avengers Initiative to experience all the quality of life changes. 🔊 Raid Checkpoint Rewards

⚙️ Gear Set and Perk Changes

👥 Matchmaking Improvements

🌐 War Table Redesign featuring Nick Fury

+ more!https://t.co/HNmKFOltNA — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 29, 2022

