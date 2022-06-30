Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is the latest rugged Samsung phone w/ Snapdragon 778G, more

Damien Wilde

- Jun. 30th 2022 5:42 am PT

0

Samsung has launched the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro as the latest addition to the Korean firm’s rugged Android smartphone lineup.

Despite being aimed at industry buyers rather than us regular folk, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro looks like a fairly solid smartphone that has enough under the hood to do just about everything you’d potentially need to do on a daily basis. Obviously, it’s wrapped up in an ultra-durable chassis with a MIL-STD-810H construction with an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating.

As for the base specifications, you’re working with a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz TFT display that is coated in Gorilla Glass Victus. There are some sizable bezels on the XCover 6 Pro with a dewdrop notch utilized rather than a punch-hole.

Inside, Samsung has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. There’s a 4,050mAh battery that can be charged via USB-C or POGO charging when docked. You also benefit from the ability of a user-replaceable battery.

Push-to-talk is available, while a barcode scanner is also available via the pre-installed Knox Capture software. The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro ships with Android 12 and One UI 4.1. Biometric security is provided via a power-button fingerprint scanner. There is a dual camera setup at the rear with the main sensor rated at 50 megapixels and the secondary lens rated at 8 megapixels. The selfie camera is rated at 13 megapixels.

The pricing was not directly confirmed in the official Samsung announcement blog post, but Samsung Germany has the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro priced at €600. It’ll be available starting in July in selected markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4