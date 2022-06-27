Samsung’s Starbucks collaboration puts your Galaxy Buds into an adorable coffee mug case

Samsung has never been shy when it comes to whimsical collaborations with other brands, and this week the company is revealing a new partnership. Samsung and Starbucks have teamed up to make cases for Galaxy devices, including an adorable coffee much case for the Galaxy Buds 2.

Available starting June 28, Starbucks and Samsung will launch cases for the Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds 2.

The fun lineup of cases is themed to match Starbucks branding and even the apron that the chain’s baristas wear. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ also get a case that has a special tagline, “Count Starts in Your Galaxy.”

A fun case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a strap on the back that looks like a Starbucks receipt, too.

Samsung even mentions that all of its Starbucks-themed accessories are made with eco-friendly materials.

But easily the most fun part of this collaboration comes down to the Galaxy Buds, which get two cases. The first is a simple green case with a Starbucks logo. The second, though, is a case that looks like a coffee mug, complete with latte art when the case is closed up. Needless to say, it’s adorable.

These Galaxy Buds cases are compatible with Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds Live, as all three share nearly identical charging cases.

Prior to this launch, Samsung had had some fun cases for its earbuds before, including a Pokeball, and a case that mimics the design of a Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The catch? All of these products are exclusive to Samsung’s home market of South Korea, and won’t be sold officially outside of the country. It’s a limited drop, too, so supplies won’t last too long.

