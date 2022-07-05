Deals: Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds $140, LG 48-inch 4K OLED TV $740, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds at $140 leading the way. That’s alongside LG’s 2021 48-inch 4K A1 OLED TV at $740, and summer markdowns on Ultimate Ears’ latest BOOM speakers from $74. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds with built-in Google Assistant hit $140

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $140. While you’d more typically pay $200, today’s offer stacks up to $60 in savings while undercutting previous mentions by $20. You’re also looking at a new all-time low courtesy of Amazon, as well. The new Jabra Elite 7 Pro arrive as one of the brand’s more flagship-caliber earbuds with active noise cancellation at the center of the feature set.

The true wireless design brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the 8 hours of listening. There’s also the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

LG’s 2021 48-inch 4K A1 TV makes OLED more affordable

Amazon currently offers the LG 48-inch 2021 A1 Smart 4K OLED TV for $740. Normally fetching $897, today’s offer is now marking a new all-time low at $57 under our previous mention with $157 in savings. While not the latest OLED tech from LG, its now previous-generation A1 series provides a more affordable alternative with a 48-inch panel in tow.

Backed by the brand’s a7 GEN 4 processor to handle 4K upscaling and playback, there’s also Dolby Vision and HDR, the OLED screen packs darker blacks and brighter colors for a more immersive movie night experience. And if all the built-in smart features aren’t providing enough content for you, LG also includes three HDMI ports to round out the package.

Ultimate Ears’ latest BOOM speakers on sale in time for summer

Amazon is now discounting a selection of the latest Ultimate Ears Bluetooth Speakers headlined by the ultra-portable WONDERBOOM 2 in Radical Red for $74. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings as well as the second-best price of the year for any style at within $4 of the 2022 low.

Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance and a stylish fabric-wrapped design. On top of its 13-hour playback on a single charge, it can also float in the pool or tub and supports pairing two of the speakers together for stereo sound. You can see why we deemed it the “best speaker of the year” back when we originally checked it out in our hands-on review.

