Deals: OnePlus Nord N200 5G hits $200, HP Chromebook 11 $197, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by an all-time low on the OnePlus Nord N200 5G at $200. That’s alongside HP’s Chromebook 11 for $197 and Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical Keyboard at $144. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is now even more affordable

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Nord N200 5G 64GB Android Smartphone for $200. Typically selling for $240, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for one of the very first times at $40 off. This is $10 below our previous mention and the lowest price in months.

Delivering a more affordable way to get in the Android game, the OnePlus Nord N200 still packs some more enticing features like 5G connectivity and a 6.49-inch 90Hz HD display. Its sizable 5000mAh internal battery delivers all-day battery life and then some, with a triple sensor camera array around back completing the handset. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

HP’s Chromebook 11 falls to $197

Amazon is now offering the HP Chromebook 11 2GHz/4GB/64GB Laptop for $197. Normally going for $270, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low while also being the second notable price drop we’ve seen. Coming equipped with a MediaTek MT8183 2GHz octa-core processor, this Chromebook utilizes ChromeOS which directly integrates with Google’s services such as Drive, Sheets, Doc, and more.

While you will have 64GB of internal storage, the majority of your school or work files will likely be stored on Drive for even more space and redundancy. In terms of battery life, you’re looking at up to 16 hours of life on a single charge with connectivity looking like a USB 2.0 Type-C and a USB 2.0 Type-A alongside the 1366×768 HD internal screen that is also an anti-glare panel so you can use it outside easier.

Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical Keyboard falls to new low

Amazon is now offering the just-released Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Wireless Keyboard for $144 with Linear keyswitches. Down from the $170 price tag it just launched with last week, you’re looking at the very first discount of over $20 off in order to deliver a new all-time low.

Logitech just brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the end of May, and now you can bring home that new typing experience on sale. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

