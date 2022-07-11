Google Play system updates for July bring Google Wallet rebrand, ‘multi-device experiences’

The July 2022 updates to the Google Play System are set to bring the full “Google Wallet” rebrand, along with some new forms of “multi-device experiences.”

While much of Android is open source and highly modifiable, many of our phones’ most critical features are actually powered by Google Play Services. That core app works in conjunction with the Play Store and Android’s monthly “Google Play system updates.” Over the course of each month, Google steadily releases patch notes for this trio (otherwise known at the “Google System”).

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Updating Google Play Services

Updating Play Store (1/2)

Updating Play Store (2/2)

Updating Play System (1/2)

Updating Play System (2/2)

Google has released the first batch of July’s Play System update notes a bit later than usual this month, possibly owing to the first Monday being a holiday. In the first wave, we find that the previously announced rebrand of Google Pay to “Google Wallet” should be coming quite soon, along with the previously-previewed Material You redesign.

Another section reveals that Android developers will have new ways to build “seamless multi-device experiences.” This is likely referring to the Nearby Share APIs that were announced at Google I/O. Additionally, it seems Google’s July updates will be tweaking the “Data & Privacy” tab in account settings.

Account Management

[Phone] The section headers in the Data & Privacy tab of the Google account settings have a new appearance.

Device Connectivity

[Phone] APIs for developers to build seamless multi-device experiences.

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

Support

[Phone] Provide an ability to filter the data plans available to purchase by various categories received from the Carrier.

Wallet

[Phone] Updates user experience to latest Google Material design, rebrands as “Google Wallet”.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related developer services in their apps.

