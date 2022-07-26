Here’s what the Pixel Buds Pro settings look like in the update that’s rolling out now

As of this morning, the Google Pixel Buds Pro have already begun shipping to those who preordered a set. In preparation for Thursday’s formal launch, Google’s Pixel Buds app has gotten an update today, revealing the new settings for Pixel Buds Pro.

While the core functionality of a set of Bluetooth earbuds is primarily powered by the hardware and the firmware, some of the smarts of Google’s series of earbuds — including the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro — are unlocked by the Pixel Buds app. For previous generations, the Pixel Buds app has offered convenient toggles for features like Bass Boost and Attention Alerts.

This week, ahead of the Pixel Buds Pro arriving in the hands of most pre-orderers on Thursday, Google has rolled out a new update to the Pixel Buds app via the Play Store, bringing the app to version 1.0.460938203. For Pixel phone owners, this “app” is integrated with the Settings app, adding options to the “Device details” page. Meanwhile on other Android phones, there’s a dedicated “Pixel Buds” app in the drawer.

On the surface, for owners of the second-gen Pixel Buds or last year’s Pixel Buds A-Series, nothing has really changed. All of the various settings are still right where you’d expect with no new features or options. However, as noted by redditor Linkakox who received the Pixel Buds Pro well ahead of schedule, the update brings quite a few additions for the new earbuds.

For example, a new “Customize Touch & hold” option allows you to change what happens when you press-and-hold on each individual earbud. On previous models, the press and hold gesture was solely used to activate the Google Assistant, regardless of which side you pressed. Each bud can be separately configured to either “Toggle Active Noise Control” or “Talk to Assistant.”

The “Toggle Active Noise Control” can be further configured to switch between your two preferred modes or rotate through all three options. Specifically, you can choose between “Noise Cancellation” which actively filters outside noise, “Off” which solely relies on the earbuds’ seal to keep out unwanted sound, and “Transparency” which works to help you hear ambient sounds.

Linkakox also shared a video of the “Eartip seal check” workflow within the Pixel Buds app. To verify the current fit and feel of your Pixel Buds Pro, the app will play sample audio “at a raised volume” for about 20 seconds. Once complete, if any adjustments need to be made, the Pixel Buds app may suggest that you switch to a different size of eartip.

