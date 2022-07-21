Disney+ update breaks Dolby Atmos support on Android TV and Google TV for some

Disney+ has quickly become a staple for many with compelling original content and a huge back catalog of Marvel, Star Wars, and of course, Disney content. With the latest updates to Disney+ on Android TV, though, the app has apparently broken Dolby Atmos support.

Over the past day or so, an update to Disney+ for Android TV and Google TV has rolled out widely, and reports have come in since with users reporting that Dolby Atmos is no longer working.

Users across Reddit spotted the issue over the past several hours, with a variety of devices affected. So far, it appears that Dolby Atmos on Disney+ is not working with Sony Bravia TVs running Android TV/Google TV as well as the Nvidia Shield TV. There’s also a related report of a TCL Android TV seeing Atmos issues on both Disney+ and the Apple TV app.

It’s unclear when a fix will be available for this issue, but at least one user reports that rolling back to a previous version of the Disney+ app fixes the problem. Version 2.9.1 seems to be the culprit here, while the previous 2.8.0 lacks Atmos issues. You can sideload that version, though admittedly that’s not the easiest process on a TV.

If you’re seeing problems with Dolby Atmos on Disney+, drop a comment below and let us know.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: